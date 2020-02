If your eyelashes are falling, it may be due to several factors.

Eyelashes do more than enhancing your beauty. They protect the eyes from dust, sand, and debris. If your eyelashes are falling, it may be due to several factors. These may include advancing age, menopause, hormonal imbalances, reaction, stress, certain medical conditions, poor beauty hygiene, etc.

Using eyelash extensions may worsen the condition. The glues used to attach the false lashes contain chemicals that can harm your skin and result in eyelash fall. We have some science-backed home remedies that may help grow longer lashes naturally.

Castor Oil

Ricinoleic acid in castor oil has shown potential in preventing and reducing hair loss. You can also use it for maintaining the thickness of your lashes. Using cotton swabs, apply cold-pressed castor oil along your upper and lower lash lines. Leave it overnight and wash it off the next morning. Caution: Don’t let the oil get into your eyes.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil can treat thinning and damaged eyelashes and promote their regrowth. Its penetrating effect is known to help prevent loss of hair proteins.

Dip a cotton swab in coconut oil and apply it on lashes. Leave it overnight and rinse off the following morning.

Green Tea

Green tea is loaded with polyphenol antioxidants, including a catechin called epigallocatechin-3-gallate (EGCG) which can help promote hair growth. Thus, it may also help in the growth of your lashes.

Add 1 teaspoon of green tea leaves in a cup of hot water. Let the mixture steep for 5-10 minutes. Strain the liquid and when it cools down, apply it on your lashes using a cotton swab. You can also drink it warm.

Massage

Massage your eyelids gently, with or without oil. Massaging increases blood circulation to the hair follicles, which in turn can improve hair length and thickness.

Olive Oil

Apart from adding olive oil to your Caesar salad, you can also apply it on your lashes to grow thicker strands of hair. Olive oil contains a phenolic compound called oleuropein, which has been found to increase hair growth.

Apply olive oil to your upper and lower lashes using cotton swaps. Leave the oil on for 5-10 minutes, and then rinse off with lukewarm water.