Dry skin can be problematic but gently scrubbing it with sugar can help you to combat it. © Shutterstock

While getting ready for work, did you spot that annoying dry skin on your face? Are you embarrassed due to it? Don’t’ worry, read this carefully and take precautions accordingly!

Your skin can dry out due to exposure to dry weather conditions, hot water, and certain chemicals. Few underlying medical conditions like dermatitis can also lead to dry skin.

If you experience dry skin you should avoid using hot water to shower, cut down your shower time for less ten 10 minutes, apply moisturizer immediately once you shower, pat dry your skin instead of rubbing it. Also, fuel yourself up with water. Apart from these smart tricks, try these mild home-made scrubs which will help you to combat dry skin.

Face scrub play a vital in your beauty regime. It clears all the impurities from your skin while making it supple and youthful. Opt for these scrubs which will not only clean your skin but will also take care of it by helping it to become healthy.

Sugar and cream scrub

Sugar will exfoliate your skin by helping it to get rid of the dead cells. Take 1 tbsp cleansing milk in a bowl and add 1 tbsp of sugar to it. Mix it and apply the paste on your face. Before that, don’t forget to clean your face with lukewarm water. You should then scrub your face gently and avoid going overboard. Take out the scrub by using a clean cloth. Then, splash some cold water on your face. This will also help you to close your pores. Remember, do a patch test before applying it. If any burning sensation or redness occurs, discontinue the application.

Green tea scrub

It is an anti-aging agent for your skin. It can help you to reduce blemishes and wrinkles and also repairs scar tissue. So, just brew a mug of loose green tea. Let it cool down in the bowl. Add some honey which is antibacterial and has moisturizing properties. Apply the paste on your face and wash it off later.

Coffee scrub

It can help you to revitalize your skin. Just add some water to the coffee and apply it on the affected area. Leave it for some time and wash it off later. It will help your to get rid of your dead skin cells. Don’t scrub it too hard. It can be harmful to your skin as it can lead to breakouts, itching and so on.