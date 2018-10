Itchy scalp is annoying and irritating and it is known as scalp pruritus which is a common condition. Due to your itchy scalp, you will constantly keep on scratching and it will rob your peace. The most common causes of the itchy scalp can be dandruff and an inflammatory skin condition called seborrheic dermatitis which can give you a tough time. You may get seborrheic dermatitis due to stress, seasonal changes, fluctuating hormones and so on.

Autoimmune disorders, such as psoriasis, fungal infections, allergic reaction to a product such as hair dye, eczema, diabetes and so on. You should consult your doctor if you experience itching for longer if there is pain and selling or you find it difficult to sleep or carry out your chores with ease due to that itching. Apart from your dermatologists advise you can also try these natural hacks which will help you to reduce the itchiness of your scalp.