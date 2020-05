In this mask yogurt will gently exfoliate while egg will lighten your skin’s complexion. Meanwhile vitamin E will help in moisturizing.

Staying at home under self-quarantine is not easy at all. You can’t step out, can’t go shopping and can barely even meet your friends. But, you can make some good use of this period to groom yourself. Yes, it is ‘the’ time when you can put all your energies to good use and try some DIY hacks at home for a glowing skin. And what can be better than vitamin E which works wonders for your body. It contains antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties.It supports cell function which can boost skin health and also protect your skin from sun damage. Several foods like nuts, seeds, broccoli, leafy vegetables and vegetable oils are loaded with vitamin E. But here we talk about vitamin E tablets and oil, which can help your skin glow. Yes, try out these homemade facemask recipes made with vitamin E extracts and natural kitchen ingredients which will put an end to all your skin problems. Also Read - Try these face packs to get rid of your blackheads

Aloe vera and vitamin E pack

This face pack will help you to get rid of dark spots while providing nourishment to your skin. Also Read - Winter skin care: 4 amazing face packs for a natural glow

Ingredients Also Read - 4 amazing tomato face packs to protect your skin this winter

1 Aloe vera stem

1 vitamin E capsule

How to

Scoop out the aloe vera gel from the plant.

Prick a vitamin E capsule and mix the oil with aloe vera gel.

Apply it on a clean face and leave it till it dries off properly.

Rinse your face with cold water.

Glycerin and vitamin E mask

For all those who have been wishing for a skin as smooth as silk, this is the mask for you. Glycerin is a type of moisturizing agent that pulls water into the outer layer of your skin from deeper levels. This makes your face glow.

Ingredients

1 tsp glycerin

1 tsp rose water

1 vitamin E capsule

How to

Mix glycerin, rose water and vitamin E oil together and apply it on clean skin.

You can leave it for 4-5 hours or overnight.

Rinse it off with water and pat dry.

Papaya and vitamin E mask

This facemask helps in cleansing your skin. Papaya helps in removing tan while vitamin E nourishes the skin. Whereas the rose water provides the skin with a natural glow.

Ingredients

2 tsp papaya pulp

1 tsp rose water

2 vitamin E capsules

How to

Prick the vitamin E capsules and mix them with the papaya pulp.

Add rose water and mix well.

Apply it on your face and leave it until it dries.

Wash off with water

Egg and vitamin E mask

This mask helps in the overall nourishment of your skin as yogurt will gently exfoliate while egg will lighten your skin’s complexion. Meanwhile, vitamin E will help in moisturizing.

Ingredients

1 tsp yoghurt

1 tsp whisked egg

1 vitamin E capsule

How to