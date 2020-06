Oily skin is one of the most common skin concerns which people face during the sweltering summer heat. Having oily skin can make your face more prone to acne which usually happens due inflammation under your skin. Most people resort to chemical-laden products when it comes to treating acne and end up harming their skin more. So, we suggest you go natural. There are safer and simpler ways to treat your skin issue and get a soft skin. Castor oil is one of the most popular natural remedy for skin problems. This pale-yellow liquid extracted from castor seeds is very rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, proteins and Omega 6 & 9. It has antibacterial properties and acts as a cooling agent on your acnes and thus reduces their impact on your skin. In addition, this wondrous potion is famous for solving many other skin and hair conditions such as: Also Read - Is it safe to use castor oil for treatment of constipation?

Gives strong and shiny hair

A normal hair oil may give only external nourishment, but castor oil can enrich your scalp too. It contains ricinoleic acid and omega-6 fatty acids. Massaging the scalp with castor oil helps in increasing the blood circulation, which improves hair growth. Castor oil also moisturizes and conditions your hair naturally. Also Read - Summer beauty tips: Try cucumber and oatmeal to fight acne

Reduces hair fall

Once again the components ricinoleic acid and omega-6 fatty acids present in castor oil help in hair care. Applying a hair mask consisting of castor oil and methi seed powder once a week along with steam therapy can reduce your hair fall and make the roots stronger. Also Read - Arm up against acne with celebrity dermatologist Dr. Rashmi Shetty's skincare tips

Battles wrinkles

Castor oil can be a great natural remedy for wrinkles as it penetrates into the skin and boosts the production of a skin protein called collagen which softens and hydrates the skin. It makes your skin glow by making it softer and smoother. Apply a small amount of castor oil over the wrinkled area and leave it overnight.

Works great to cure a stye

A boil is a skin infection which appears around hair follicle or oil gland. The boil that occurs near your eyelid is called a stye. Since castor oil has great anti-bacterial properties, it may work wonders in treating style. Apply a drop of castor oil over the stye at least two-three times in a day for effective results.

Cures dry skin

Use castor oil to say goodbye to dry and patchy skin. Are cracked heels or ankles troubling you? Apply castor oil along with crushed kapur on the affected areas to get relief from the pain. Castor oil can exfoliate and softens the skin on the sole of the foot. What’s more, castor oil is also beneficial for those who are suffering with a skin ailment called Atopic Dermatitis. It is a dry skin disease which is affecting more and more people due to climate change and increasing pollution. Applying castor oil on the whole body can help in keeping your skin nourished and preventing dry skin disease.

Note: For people with severely dry skin or dry hair, castor oil can be used once a week, but remember that no treatment should be done excessively.