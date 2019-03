Like clear skin, shiny hair and wide hips, full lips are a universal symbol of beauty and youth. They look great no doubt, but they also add to one’s mysterious and sensual charm. How many times have we looked admiringly at pictures of celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Kareena Kapoor Lisa Haydon and Rosie HuntingtonWhiteleyy and secretly coveted their perfectly shaped pout? While some are born with it, many, like Kylie Jenner, go under the knife to get a plump and kissable pair of lips. But those born without a plump pair of puckers need not despair; there are plenty of other ways to mimic a luscious pout without having to visit the cosmetologist’s office.

Before you start, take a good look at your lips and check whether they need scrubbing. Slather a layer of your favourite lip balm and use a clean cloth to slough the dry skin off.

The cinnamon oil method

The cinnamon oil method is an inexpensive and an easy way to get naturally plum lips. The skin of our lips is thinner and more delicate than that of the rest of the body. So when a small amount of the oil is rubbed on the lips, it irritates the uppermost layer, resulting in a mild and harmless inflammation. This causes blood to rush towards the lips, causing a temporary plumpness and redness. But don’t apply the oil directly onto the lips. Put a tiny amount in your lip balm or petroleum jelly before you rub it on your lips. Repeat if necessary. The cinnamon will also make your breath smell sweet.

The clove oil method

Like the cinnamon oil, clove oil is also known for its mild skin-irritating qualities. So use it sparingly. The method for using clove oil is the same as that for cinnamon oil: take a small amount of a lip balm, mix a single drop into it and apply to your lips. Alternatively, you could take a teaspoon of honey, add a single drop of clove oil and apply it on your lips. Keep it on for a minute till the stinging sensation subsides. Wash it off with water and finish off with your favourite lip balm.

The toothbrush method

For this method, you will need your trusty toothbrush. Apply a thin coat of coconut oil on your lips and hold your face against a steam source. Once the skin on your lips is softened, scrub them with a toothbrush. This method works because the dead skin is exfoliated and your lips end up looking plumper with a pinkish hue. Finish off with your favourite lip balm.

The sugar method

Apply a layer of your favourite balm on your lips. Wait for 10 minutes. Next, take a teaspoon of sugar and crush it lightly with a pestle. The sugar should still be granular in parts. Mix the sugar with a teaspoon of butter or coconut oil and rub it on your lips. This will help exfoliate the dead skin and reveal plump, pink skin underneath. The friction will cause blood to rush to the lips giving it a flushed, plump look.

The makeup method

If none of these methods seems to have caught your fancy, try a less tedious makeup method. By applying a highlighter or a shimmery lip gloss in the centre of your lips, you could create an illusion of plumpness. Those with thin lips should stay a mile away from dark shades such as oxblood, brown and violet. Stick to lighter and shimmery shades to give your lips a fuller appearance.

Points to remember