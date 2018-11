Do you get scared of winters because of the havoc it wrecks on your skin? We do! Unfortunately, the dry weather combined with cold air can make your skin look extremely dry, dull and stretchy. Winter robs your skin of moisture. Unless you take good care of it, your skin is likely to give you trouble over the next 4 months or so. Here, beauty expert Shahnaz Husain gives us some tried and tested tips for winter skin care.

If you have dry skin, use a cleansing cream or gel. For oily skins, cleansing milk or face wash may be used. For oily skin, also use a facial scrub after cleansing. To make a home cleanser, take a tablespoon of cold milk and add 2 drops of any vegetable oil (olive, or til or sunflower oil). Mix well. Dip cotton wool in it and use it to wipe the skin. Then, wipe the skin with a rose-based skin tonic or rose water to complete the cleansing process and refresh the skin. It improves blood circulation to the skin surface and adds a glow.

Green tea also makes a good skin toner. If there is a rash or eruptions, add a little rose water to sandalwood paste and apply on the face. Wash off with plain water after 15 minutes.

A face mask would also help to remove impurities and restore the normal balances of the face. Mix two teaspoons wheat bran (choker) with one teaspoon each of almond meal (ground almonds), curd, honey and rose water. Mix everything together into a paste and apply on the face, avoiding the lips and area around the eyes. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Or, make a simple face pack by mixing one teaspoon each honey and milk with one egg white. This cleanses, nourishes and moisturizes the skin.