A dermatologist shares easy tips on how to reap the benefits of swimming without harming the skin and hair.

Swimming is an excellent workout as it targets your entire body, right from head to toe. In addition to being recreational in nature, it is a great exercise for becoming fit and addressing issues like weight loss. However, there are risks that accompany this sport mainly to skin and hair. So, how should we reap the benefits of swimming without harming the skin and hair?

Here, Dr. Abhishek Pilani, MD Dermatologist, shares some easy tricks and tips that can help minimise the damage caused to your skin and hair after swimming.

Effects of swimming on skin and hair

Risks of skin and hair damage from swimming include:

Damage caused because of chlorine content: Chlorine in pools can dry out and irritate skin and hair.

Damage caused by saltwater: Saltwater makes the hair brittle and dry by stripping it of its natural oils.

Damage caused by sun: Prolonged exposure to sun can cause sunburn, premature ageing, and increase the risk of skin cancer.

Ways to minimise skin and hair damage during swimming

Shower before swimming: Showering before swimming is a simple and effective way to protect your skin as it removes sweat, oils and other dirt from the skin that when mixed with chlorine or saltwater can lead to skin irritation and dryness. Showering before swimming can help maintain the quality of water in the pool or ocean by minimising the contaminants introduced in the water.

Apply conditioner before swimming: When it comes to haircare, you can use a leave-in conditioner before getting into the pool and wearing a swimming cap is a must to protect your hair from the chlorine water. Similarly, swim glasses are a must that will protect your eyes from the harsh chlorine.

Do not forget sunscreen: Sunscreen, especially a water resistant one is a must before getting into the pool. Note that the more open your pool is the higher SPF value you opt for, for better sun protection. Apply the sunscreen in all exposed parts of the body including back, neck, face, legs, hands, etc. at least 15 minutes before you enter the pool. In case you are in a pool for more than an hour and a half, reapply the sunscreen. To protect your hair, you get hair sprays that are SPF rich. Spray these on your hair to protect them from the harsh sun rays.

Coconut oil can come to your rescue: Coconut oil application is an old but sure shot method to safeguard yourself from sun and the chemicals. Coconut oil when applied forms a layer of barricade on the skin that doesn't allow any harmful elements to penetrate in.

Make sure your body is hydrated: Hydrate yourself well before, during and after swimming as water keeps the skin calm and well maintained. Drinking warm water is recommended and beverages like green tea will go hand in hand with the fitness mantra too.

Shower after exiting the pool: Post swimming, always take a shower to remove all the chlorine and harsh chemicals that are stuck to your body. Once done, moisturise your body well as there is a possibility of it becoming dry and itchy.

While these are must-follow tips, it's also advisable to limit your time spent in water to avoid damage to your skin and hair, adds Abhishek Pilani.