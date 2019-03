Few common causes of dark circles are dirt, pollution, ageing, alcohol consumption, stress, remaining outdoors for long hours which cause hyperpigmentation, smoking, sleep deprivation, poor diet, etc. All this take a visible toll on your eyes because the skin around the eyes is very thin and sensitive. It has lean nerves that expand or get damaged due to internal or external factors. Here is one tried and tested home remedy for dark circles that you can try.

Here, Dr Karuna Malhotra, Skin specialist from Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, New Delhi, tells us why investing in over-the-counter creams isn’t always a good idea and recommends that you try these home remedies instead:

Get eight hours of shut-eye: Your beauty sleep is necessary to help revive your tired eyes. It helps your eye muscles to relax and rejuvenate. Did you know that night time reading can ruin your health and eyes?

Include the right vitamins in your diet: Foods rich in vitamin B6, B12 and folic acid can help you keep your eyes healthy and reduce fine lines. Different forms of B vitamins work together to keep dark circles from appearing under your eyes and help you look younger. Here are some of the foods that you should eat to get enough vitamin B in your diet.

Drink your eight glasses of water: It is necessary to keep yourself hydrated throughout the day. This helps prevent dark circles and puffy eyes. Remember, the skin beneath your eyes is thin without any oil glands so you need to keep the area moisturised with any hydrating eye cream, recommended by your dermatologist.

Limit your vices: Drinking and smoking create a toxic build-up in your system that ruins our body in many ways, and one of them is the presence of these awful dark circles under the eyes.

Soothe your eyes: Applying black/green tea bag or cold compress on your eyes can reduce blood vessel dilation. However, do not rub the area around the eyes as it will only make the condition worse. Specialised creams prescribed by your dermatologist can also help you to relax your eyes and treat dark circles. Here are quick and simple ways to soothe your tired eyes.

Don’t forget your sunscreen: Always apply sunscreen before stepping out in the sun, especially under your eyes. If you’re out in the sun especially during the peak hours of 10 am to 4 pm, re-apply every two hours. Cover up your eyes wearing the right shades and a hat too.

Here are some cosmetic procedures to treat dark circles

Dermal fillers: These are injectable fillers or soft tissues which are inserted to help even out hollowness under the eyes. This improves the appearance of sunken under eyes thereby reducing dark eye circles. However, this isn’t a permanent solution as the tissues are eventually absorbed by the body and you may need to go the procedure all over again.

Blepharoplasty: This is a surgical procedure that helps in the reconstruction of the eyelids and thereby reduces dark circles and wrinkles. Specialised sterile gels like Restylane or Juvederm are used for this sensitive procedure, and the results are visible for up to 1.5 years. In some cases, the results may last up to two years and more.

