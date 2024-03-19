Travelling Somewhere? Know What Kind Of Skin And Hair Care Routine To Follow

VERIFIED

Sun protection is crucial for mature skin, which is susceptible to damage from harmful UV rays. Choosing the right sun protection products and antioxidants contributes to maintaining youthful skin. Skin-tightening solutions target sagging and loss of elasticity. Exfoliation and renewal rituals remove dead skin cells, revealing a fresher complexion. These practices are essential for older women seeking to restore elasticity and firmness.

Taking care of your skin and hair before travelling boosts your physical appearance and improves overall mood and confidence levels.

Travelling is an exciting experience. The idea of going to and exploring a new place is thrilling, but a change of weather and climate conditions can harm your skin and hair. It may cause dullness of hair, skin breakouts, acne flare-ups, dry lips, tan lines, and other such common issues. It, therefore, becomes important to take care of yourself and manage some common issues while travelling. Dr Rinky Kapoor, consultant dermatologist, cosmetic dermatologist and dermato-surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, says there are some skin and hair treatments you can opt for before travelling. Preparing your skin and hair prior to embarking on a journey is essential to ensure you look and feel your best, she says, recommending scheduling a cosmetic skin treatment.

Hydrating Facial Or Exfoliating Peel

These can be done to rejuvenate your complexion and address any skin concerns. According to the expert, these treatments can help improve the texture and appearance of the skin, leaving you with a 'radiant glow' that will boost your confidence throughout the trip.

Hair Treatment

In addition to skincare, it is also imperative to pamper yourself with a hair care treatment before travelling. The dermatologist says it can help revive your tired locks and enhance the overall health and shine of your manes. "Whether it is a deep conditioning treatment or a fresh haircut, investing in your hair care routine can make all the difference when it comes to maintaining manageable hair while on the road," she suggests.

Other Skin And Hair Tips To Follow While Travelling

This is what the expert advises: