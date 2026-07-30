Top 5 cosmetic surgery myths busted by plastic surgeon: Does it really look fake, hurt, or change your face?

Thinking about cosmetic surgery? A plastic surgeon clears up common misconceptions about pain, recovery, natural-looking results, cost, and who can safely undergo these procedures.

Medically Verified By: Dr Monisha Kapoor

Cosmetic surgery myths

Cosmetic procedures have become increasingly common, yet many misconceptions continue to prevent people from making informed decisions. From the belief that cosmetic surgery completely changes a person's appearance to the assumption that it is only for celebrities or the wealthy, myths often overshadow reality.

In an interaction with Dr. Monisha Kapoor, Plastic & Cosmetic Surgeon, Saket, New Delhi, here's some of the most common myths surrounding cosmetic procedures and uncover the truth behind natural-looking results, recovery, affordability and the right age to consider treatment.

Myth 1: Cosmetic surgery changes who you are

One of the biggest misconceptions, according to Dr. Kapoor, is that cosmetic surgery transforms someone into a completely different person. "The biggest one is that cosmetic surgery changes who you are. People walk in thinking they'll come out looking like a completely different person. That's not what good work does. My job is to bring out a version of you that already exists, just refreshed or refined."

She explains that when patients say they want to look "unrecognisable," it becomes an opportunity to reset expectations. "The best outcomes are the ones where people around you can't quite figure out what changed. They just notice you look well. That's the goal. Not a new face. A better-rested, more balanced version of your own."

Myth 2: Cosmetic procedures are only for celebrities or the ultra-rich

Another common belief is that cosmetic procedures remain accessible only to celebrities and affluent individuals. Dr. Kapoor says this may have been partially true decades ago, but the landscape has changed significantly.

She adds that the rise of non-surgical treatments has also made aesthetic care more affordable. "Not everything requires an operation theatre and a large budget. A lot of concerns can be addressed with smaller, staged treatments. The idea that this is a world reserved for the rich or the famous simply doesn't match who actually sits in my consultation room. It's ordinary people making a personal choice about their own confidence."

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Myth 3: Cosmetic surgery always looks fake

Many people assume cosmetic surgery inevitably results in an artificial or overdone appearance. Dr. Kapoor believes this perception exists because obvious results attract attention, while successful procedures often go unnoticed.

"The obvious cases are the ones you notice. That's the irony. When surgery looks fake, it stands out, so people assume that's what all cosmetic surgery looks like. But the natural results, the ones done well, you walk past them every day without knowing. You just think that person has good genes or looks rested."

According to her, achieving natural-looking results requires careful planning and restraint. "Natural results come down to restraint and planning. Knowing how much to do and, just as importantly, where to stop. A face is a system.

"My approach is always to work with a person's existing features, not against them. Every plan is built around that individual's anatomy. Overdone work usually comes from chasing a trend or copying someone else's face. That never sits naturally on a different bone structure."

Myth 4: Cosmetic procedures are quick, painless and risk-free

Recovery is another area where patients often have unrealistic expectations. "This is where I'm always very direct, because managing expectations is part of doing this responsibly. Surgery is surgery. Even the well-tolerated procedures involve real recovery, and patients consistently underestimate that part."

Using liposuction as an example, Dr. Kapoor explains that recovery takes time. "People imagine walking out the same day and back to normal by the weekend. The reality is swelling, a compression garment, and a result that takes weeks to months to fully settle.

Myth 5: There's a perfect age for cosmetic procedures

Questions around age are among the most common concerns Dr. Kapoor hears from patients. "Both, actually, and they come up almost every week." She says younger patients often believe they must wait until a certain age before considering cosmetic procedures.

"Younger patients often think there's a minimum age where cosmetic work becomes acceptable, or they feel they need to justify wanting something in their twenties. The truth is age alone doesn't decide suitability. What matters is the concern, the anatomy, and whether the timing is right for that specific procedure."

At the same time, many older adults believe they have missed their opportunity. "At the other end, I regularly meet patients in their sixties who assume they've missed the window. That it's somehow too late to bother. It isn't. I've done meaningful, life-changing work for patients well into that stage of life, provided they're in good health. Good health matters far more than the number on a birthday."

Her advice remains the same for both younger and older patients. "So my honest answer to both groups is the same. Don't let a number make the decision for you. Let a proper assessment do that. Age is one factor among several, and rarely the deciding one. What I care about is whether the procedure is right for you, at this point, for the right reasons."

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