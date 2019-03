Have you ever used potato in your beauty regimen? I bet, you didn’t! Potato juice is packed with potassium, copper, vitamins and sulphur. It can be used for preparing beauty recipes that would help treat your skin problems effectively. On a regular basis dabbing potato juice on the skin has significant effects. It is great for treating sunburns, dull skin, dark circles, blemishes and fine lines. At the same time, opting for potato juice beauty recipes is the best idea as potatoes are cost-effective and easily available too. Basically, beautiful skin at no cost, what could be better than that?

How to extract potato juice?

Use organic potatoes in order to use potato juice in your beauty recipes, they are free from pesticides. Wash the potatoes thoroughly and cut them into small pieces. To extract the juice put them in a juicer. In case you don’t have a juicer, grate the potatoes and squeeze the grated potatoes to extract the juice.

Here are few beauty recipes of potato juice:

Anti-Aging Regime:

Take a bowl, mix potato juice and curd in equal quantities. Then add a spoon of olive oil. This mask helps to moisturize your skin and also reduce the signs of ageing. Even potato juice along with olive oil is very effective against dark circles.

Natural Skin Lightening Effect:

Mix potato juice with lemon juice. Then apply this mixture on the dark patches. The dark areas will be significantly lightened if you apply this regularly. Potato has natural bleaching properties and mixing with lemon juice can lighten dark skin in a natural way.

Pore Cleansing:

Make a natural cleanser. Combine 5 tablespoons of potato juice, 1 spoon of baking soda and a cup of water. To cleanse the pores apply it on your skin thoroughly.

Treating Puffy Eyes:

Take equal amount of potato and cucumber juice, mix it properly. Apply the juice on the skin around your eyes, then leave it for 15 minutes. Both potato and cucumber juice is known to have a soothing effect on the skin. To treat puffiness of eyes this remedy is perfect.

Flawless Texture Of Skin:

Again mix potato juice with lemon juice and use this face pack to get flawless skin without blemishes, acne and oil.

Oily Skin:

Peel a potato and grate it finely, then add rosewater or rice water. Mix them thoroughly. Add 1 teaspoon lemon juice, apply it to your face, leave it for 15 minutes.

Moisturising Effect:

Grate one potato and mix it with two teaspoons of olive oil and one teaspoon honey. Mix them thoroughly and then apply it to the skin. Leave it for 10 minutes, let it dry then rinse thoroughly. Olive oil and honey act as hydrating elements which help to replenish the skin.

Image Source: Shutterstock