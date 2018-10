A lot of people opt for various hair straightening treatment, but they are mostly chemical based. However, the straight hair look will never go out of style. In fact, when you deal with frizz and bad hair on most days you seek for straight hair. But opting for permanent straightening can be detrimental to your hair’s health. If you use natural methods to straighten your hair it may take longer to show results, but it will definitely leave your hair looking beautiful. Thus, here we have mentioned about a few natural hair straightening methods which you can easily try at home.

Hot Oil Treatment

All you need is 1 tablespoon coconut oil and 1 tablespoon castor oil, then combine both the oils. Heat the mixture for a couple of seconds to make it slightly warm. Then apply the oil to your scalp and hair. Massage your scalp for about 15 minutes. Leave it for an additional 30 minutes. Wash your hair with cool water and mild shampoo. For better results do it twice a week.

Castor oil repairs and conditions your hair. It also helps control frizz while leaving your hair feeling soft and hydrated.

Milk Spray

For this, you need a cup of milk and a spray bottle. Pour the milk into the spray bottle. Spray it on your hair until it is saturated with milk. Leave it on your hair for about 30 minutes. Just rinse with cool water. You can do this 1 to 2 times a week.

The milk contains protein which helps to control frizz and make your hair look straight.

Banana and Papaya Mask

Take 1 ripe banana and 1 big piece of papaya, mash both the fruits to make a smooth paste. Apply the mixture to your hair and leave it for 45 minutes until the mask becomes dry. Rinse your hair with cold water and with a mild shampoo. Do it once a week for better results.

Both the fruits nourish and condition the hair. This mask will give you healthy, soft and shiny hair.