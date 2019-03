Protecting your skin from UVA and UVB rays of the sun is essential when we know we’re spending a day in the sun. The rays are dangerous that they can lead to eye damage, premature skin ageing and skin cancers. Though we maintain our CTM routine but we forget to include sunscreens in our daily skincare routine. Store-bought sunscreens are usually full of chemicals but they do protect the skin against the harmful rays of the sun. But many of us are big fans of DIYs and there are few easily available ingredients which can actually work as a sunscreen. Here we have mentioned a few simple DIYs that are super easy to make and also good for your skin. These are the three recipes you can try.

Coconut sunscreen

Ingredients:

One-quarter cup of coconut oil

One-quarter cup of Shea butter

One-eighth cup of sesame oil or jojoba oil

Two tablespoons of beeswax granules

One teaspoon of red raspberry seed oil

One teaspoon of carrot seed oil

1 teaspoon of lavender essential oil (or any essential oil of your choice)

How to make:

Melt the beeswax, coconut oil, sesame or jojoba oil, and Shea butter together in a double boiler. The beeswax will take time to melt. Remove the mixture from the double boiler when the beeswax is melted and let cool to room temperature. Now, keep the mixture in the fridge for 15 to 30 minutes. In this way, it will start to set but still be soft enough to whisk. After some time take out the mixture from the refrigerator and start to whip using a food processor or hand mixer. Drizzle in the carrot seed oil, the red raspberry seed oil, and any essential oils of your choice, and continue whipping until the mixture is fluffy and light. You can easily store this homemade sunscreen in a glass container in the fridge.

Sun relief spray

Ingredients:

Half to one cup of raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar

Spray bottle

Five drops of lavender essential oil

One teaspoon of organic coconut oil

One teaspoon of aloe vera gel

How to make:

Take a spray bottle, fill the bottle with apple cider vinegar and once you go out spray on the mixture on your skin as needed. Keep your eyes and ears safe while spraying. Let the vinegar sit on your skin for 5 to 10 minutes. To prepare the mixture, mix lavender essential oil, carrier oil, and aloe vera gel in a bowl. After the apple cider vinegar has dried apply the mixture to your skin. Before wearing any items of clothing let this mixture sit on skin for a few minutes. To help soothe irritated skin repeat the whole process again, or as needed.