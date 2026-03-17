Too much Sun? The risks of prolonged unprotected sun exposure explained

Prolonged unprotected sun exposure can damage your skin and increase the risk of skin cancer. Here are the risks, effects, and important sun protection tips.

Too much Sun?The risks of prolonged unprotected sun exposure explained

The sun may feel good, particularly during summer when one is spending time in the sun. The extended and uncovered sun exposure may be very dangerous to your skin and health in general. Although sun is a natural source of vitamin D, excess sun rays without protection may harm a person rather than benefit them.

Why is too much sun exposure harmful?

The National Institute of Health emphasises on the risks involved," anyone can have harmful health effects from UV radiation, but the risks increase in people who spend a lot of time in the sun or have been sunburned, have light-coloured skin, hair, and eyes. Take some types of oral and topical medicines, such as antibiotics, birth control pills, and benzoyl peroxide products, as well as some cosmetics. These medications may increase skin and eye sensitivity to UV in all skin types".

The UV rays emitted by the sun are penetrative to the skin. These rays are divided into UAVA and UVB. The UVA rays cause premature ageing, whereas UVB causes sunburn. Exposing your skin to such rays over an extended time without protection causes your skin to start to break down at a cellular level. This damage eventually builds up and causes the risk of developing severe diseases such as Skin Cancer, and even more dangerous forms of the same, like melanoma.

Short-term consequences of excess sunshine

Sunburn is among the most widespread short term effects of overexposure to the sun. It has symptoms of redness, pain, swelling and in severe cases blistering. Sunburn is not a simple temporary pain, it means that the cells of your skin were damaged. You can also get dehydrated, overheated and in extreme cases heatstroke when you stay too long in the sun without taking enough water or going under shade. Such conditions may be especially hazardous in the hot summer seasons.

Long-term damage to the skin

The frequent exposures to the sun without protection lead to a faster aging process of the skin, which is called photoaging. The result is wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, and no longer having skin elasticity. Photoaging is also avoidable by taking good care of the sun unlike natural aging. Moreover, long-term exposure to UV impairs the immune system of the skin making it more vulnerable to infections as well as lowering its healing and recovery capacity.

Heightened exposure to skin cancer

Among the most grave effects of overexposure to the sun, there is the existence of the risk to develop Skin Cancer. The UV radiation is able to manipulate the DNA in the skin cells, causing them to grow abnormally and ultimately lead to cancer. Individuals whose skin is fair, who have had sunburns or whose family history includes skin cancer are even more at risk. Another point to address is that anyone, notwithstanding his or her skin colour, can.

How to protect yourself from getting exposed to the sun?

To save your skin from harmful UV rays, it does not mean you should not go out in the sun. Rather, it is a matter of being considerate and taking some basic precautions:

Apply sunscreen that has an SPF of at least 30 and is broad-spectrum. Apply the sunscreen again after two hours, particularly after having sweated. Wear protective attire, sunglasses and wide-rimmed hats. Do not stay in the sun during the day between 10 AM and 4 PM. Always keep hydrated and avoid exposing oneself to the sun.

Though sunshine is good for the general health of human beings, an excess of it without protection might cause severe health effects. The threat of premature ageing and even skin cancer is only one of the dangers of spending too much time in the sun. Through some simple sun safety measures, you will be able to spend time outdoors and maintain healthy and protected skin.

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.