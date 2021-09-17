Too Much Screen Time Can Damage Your Under-Eye Skin, Smart Ways To Limit The Effects

The skin around the eye is the thinnest of all and gets affected by over-screen time. Here are 6 smart ways to deal with under eye skin problems due to screen light

Spending too much time in front of the screen not only affects your eyes, but it can also cause serious skin issues. In this era of technology, it is hard to imagine doing any task which doesn't include a smartphone or a computer. But little did you all know about how harmful the blue light emitted by computers, smartphones, tablets, televisions, and other electronics is for your eyes. It's been more than 12 months since that pandemic forced everyone to work from home and thus increased the screen time for everyone. From casual meetings to attending friends' weeding, everything is now online, and we all know it can have multiple undesirable effects on the eye.

Beware! Too Much Screen Time Can Harm Your Under Eye Skin

One of the most common effects of overscreen time is dark circles. These are formed mostly due to the reflection of the dark maroon underlying orbicularis oculi, a circular muscle around our eye. This dark pigmentation gives your eyes an exhausted look which makes an individual look sick or sleep-deprived. The skin around the eye is the thinnest of all and gets affected by over-screen time. The artificial light from the screen of your electronic devices causes a lot of drying, as it steals the moisture from the skin and also causes a breakdown of collagen.

Here Are Smart Ways To Deal With Under Eye Skin Problems Due To Screen Light

As discussed above, the under-eye skin of your face gets badly affected by the 'too much' screen time that everyone is spending these days. Worried? Don't be, we have some tips for you. Check them out here:

Skincare Routine

Try to follow a proper skincare routine, and do not forget to use a moisturizer rich in vitamins especially C,E, and K. Take an adequate amount of the moisturizer and massage it gently clockwise and anticlockwise gentle circular movements.

Use A Good Quality Under-Eye Cream

Make sure to apply a good under-eye cream for at least 40 minutes before going to bed.

Don't Throw Away Used Green Tea Bags

Yes, you read that right. Never throw away green tea bags after having the tea. Instead, you can apply them to your tired under-eye skin. Green tea bags are great to shrink the blood vessels around the under-eyes that eventually lessen dark circles.

Give Your Body Rest Of 8 Hours

Sleeping on time and for a minimum of 7-8 hours is very important for your overall health. And especially when it comes to your eye care. Catching up on sleep can help reduce the appearance of dark circles.

Take A Break From Digital Devices

Don't use your digital devices throughout the day. Digital detox is not only important for your mental health but also for your skin.

Maintain A Distance Of Few Mtrs From the Screen

Never watch TV or use your phone from a short distance. Experts suggest it is important to keep your eyes an arm's distance away from the screen.