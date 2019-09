Who doesn’t want to look young forever? This idea of immortal beauty has led to the formation of various weird treatment methods like botox, snail facials and placenta facials. These treatments are tried by women all over the world. But what people often forget is that nature already has some components in store, that can help them achieve their goal of ageless beauty. Tomato is one such component. Filled with antioxidants and vitamin c, they help in strengthening the immune system. They are also a good source of potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and vitamin B. Apart from provinding the basic nutritional benefits, tomatoes can also serve a specific purpose. They can provide relief from dry skin and fine lines. Here are some of the potential benefits of applying tomatoes to your skin.

Protects you from skin cancer

According to a study published in the International Journal of Nutrition, Pharmacology, Neurological Diseases (IJNPND), in 2018, tomatoes contain lycopene – a carotenoid that gives tomatoes their red colour, which has powerful anti-cancer effects. Exposure to the harmful rays of the sun can cause non-melanoma skin cancers. Regular consumption of tomatoes can help reduce its this risk. The anti-cancer effects of lycopene are still under discussion and there is still no human study can that prove this. Animal studies have certainly shown that eating tomatoes can reduce the risk of developing tumours.

Reduces risk of sunburn

Lycopene, phytofluene and phytoene carotenoids in tomatoes have photo-protective properties. But these are not the substitute of sunscreen. According to a study in the National Institute of Health, USA, consuming lycopene from different tomato products could decrease the effect of UV radiation on the skin. The skin becomes less sensitive to UV radiation. It is not clear yet if these same benefits could also be derived from directly applying tomato on the skin.

Promotes wound healing

Presence of vitamin C in tomatoes promotes growth of connective tissues. This help in repairing old wounds and accelerates the healing process. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s, one cup of tomatoes contains 30 grams of vitamin C. But there is still no conclusive research that proves that applying tomato on your skin can provide you with healing benefits.

Soothes skin inflammation

According to the National Institute of health, USA, components like lycopene, beta carotene, lutein, vitamin E and vitamin C in this food item, have anti–inflammatory effects. When applied directly to the skin, they reduce the irritation and inflammation caused by sunburn.

Removes dead blood cells

According to study published by the department of pharmaceutical Technology, Tamil Nadu, enzymes in tomatoes can help in removing dead skin cells. You can make a scrub by mixing mashed tomatoes with sugar. Rub the scrub on your body. This will go a long way in in improving the appearance of your skin.