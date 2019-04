Be it constipation or yellow teeth, banana tops the list of natural sources to deal with the condition. But what most of you are unaware about is that this humble fruit can help you fight hair fall and also prevent hair loss caused due to nutritional deficiency. In addition to eating a banana a day, you can even try banana hair masks if you have damaged or brittle hair. Read about expert recommended diet plan for fighting hair fall.

Before that, know how a banana will help you to deal with your hair woes.

Banana is an excellent source of potassium, a mineral whose deficiency can lead to hair loss. A single banana can provide up to 23% of the daily recommended dose of potassium. Intake of high salt diet causes accumulation of the mineral around the hair follicle, which prevents absorption of various minerals required for hair growth, thereby leading to hair fall. hence, increasing the intake of potassium not only helps in eliminating the excess sodium from the hair follicle but also prevent hair fall and boosts hair growth. Here are 5 beauty benefits of banana you will definitely love!

How to make banana hair pack?

The banana and honey hair pack works wonders for damaged and dull hair and also helps in stimulating hair growth.

To an overripe banana, add one tablespoon of honey and blend to obtain a fine paste.

Now, apply this paste on your hair strands and massage the scalp.

Leave it on for 15 – 20 minutes and then rinse off with lukewarm water along with a mild shampoo.

Do this regularly for at least twice a week, to prevent hair fall and nourish your hair naturally. Also read about hair loss home remedies for dry, damaged and greasy hair.

Reference

Buhl, A. E., Waldon, D. J., Conrad, S. J., Mulholland, M. J., Shull, K. L., Kubicek, M. F. & Gadwood, R. C. (1992). Potassium channel conductance: a mechanism affecting hair growth both in vitro and in vivo. Journal of investigative dermatology, 98(3), 315-319.

Image Source: Shutterstock