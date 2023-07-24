Monsoon Skincare Guide: Tips To Stay Cool and Fresh During The Monsoon By Shahnaz Husain

Tips To Stay Cool and Fresh During The Monsoon By Shahnaz Husain

Monsoon is here! While there may be a lot of pros to look at during this season, don't forget that the rainy season comes with its share of skin problems.

The major problem during the hot and humid season is how to look and feel fresh. This not only involves efforts to keep cool, but to stay clean and fragrant. Excessive perspiration can become a real menace during the Monsoon months. However, perspiration is linked with the body's process of cooling itself and is one of the important functions of the skin. It also helps the skin to excrete waste matter.

The skin contains sweat glands, which are of two kinds the appocrine and the eccrine. The eccrine glands are found all over the body, more particularly on the palms and soles of the feet. They excrete mainly water and a little salt. The appocrine glands, found in the underarm and pubic regions, excrete sweat which mixes with surface bacteria and decomposes fast, creating problems of odour and stained clothing. In its effort to regulate body temperature, the skin excretes more perspiration as the weather gets warmer and humidity increases. Wear cotton clothes and underwear during the Monsoons.

The waste matter, which is excreted with sweat, has to be removed by daily washing, in order to eliminate the problem of odour and also to feel fresh and clean. It is not really necessary to specify that the best way to deal with it is to take a daily bath. In fact, bath-time is a real pleasure during the summer and many of us take two or three showers daily, just to cool off. A bath is also relaxing and helps to remove fatigue. Bathing and scrubbing help to clear away germs, dirt and odour. All parts of the body should be washed well, especially the neck, armpits and feet, where germs tend to accumulate. Washing the body daily is an adequate form of hygiene, but may not help to overcome the problem of perspiration.

TRENDING NOW

The use of deodorants may help to some extent, as most deodorants are also anti-perspirants. Be sure to choose a mild deodorant, because strong anti-perspirants and deodorants can irritate the skin in some instances. It is better to try them out on a small area first. If the skin smarts or tingles, or burns longer than a minute, they should not be used. Actually, perspiration is a necessary process and should not be

stopped. Use a spray deodorant or perfume. Roll-on deodorants can also clog the pores in the underarm region, leading to sebaceous cysts. If you cannot find a suitable deodorant, stick to normal washing and the use of talcum powders. Shower gels and body shampoos, containing natural ingredients, like sandalwood and extract of white rose, have a cooling and refreshing effect. They also protect the body from prickly heat and other related rashes.

A good toning lotion is a must in hot, humid weather. Not only does it refresh the skin, but keeps it cleansed and tightens the pores. Keep a flower-based skin freshener, containing rose or lavender, in a bowl in the refrigerator. Soak some cotton wool pads in it and keep it ready for use. Wiping the skin with this chilled skin freshener or tonic is most refreshing during summer. You can also carry a bottle of skin freshener so that you can refresh the skin during the day.

You may like to read

Pay special attention to your feet. After washing them well. Dry thoroughly and apply talcum powder. If you wear closed shoes, sprinkle some in the shoes too. In the hot season, slippers and open sandals are best, as they allow the perspiration to evaporate. However, open footwear attracts dirt and foot hygiene becomes all the more important. After a hot day, soak your feet in cold water, to which some salt has been added.

RECOMMENDED STORIES