You will have to follow a proper hair care routine to maintain those long and shiny locks. Since there are many problems which can give a tough time to your hair. Frizzy hair, tangling and dry hair can be annoying and can rob your peace. You will have to spend a lot of time to tackle those irritating knots and tangles.

When your mane lacks moisture, it causes friction and tension in your hair and can lead to tangles. This can happen due to the lack of hydration. Tying your hair or going to the bed with wet hair can cause tangles. If you don’t comb or brush your hair daily then your locks may form knots and tangles. Furthermore, not trimming your hair for a longer period of time can also lead to hair tangles along with constantly experimenting with your hair and blow drying it and so on. But, this is how you will be able to fix your problem.

You should oil your hair on a regular basis

You will have to oil it on a regular basis in order to help them stay hydrated and moisturized. You can massage your hair with coconut oil which will be helpful for your hair. You can also opt for the oils of your choice like olive and many more. Then, you should wash your hair thoroughly.

You should rinse your hair with cold water

This solution is very much simple and effective. It can help you to tackle knots very easily. Rinse your mane with cold water at the end of your shower to close those cuticles and prevent hair loss. This will also help you to deal with rough and dry hair.

You should protect your hair while hitting the sack

Your body needs rest and so does your mane. You should try to invest in a good pillow which will take care of your hair and prevent knots. See to it that it doesn’t cause hair fall.

You should go for hair mask

You will be able to enhance the texture of your hair if you apply hair mask regularly. This can help you to moisturize your hair and can smoothen it. Ta da, your hair will become smooth and shiny. You should apply yoghurt and almond oil mixture on your hair. You can even dilute lemon juice with water and apply it on your scalp.

You should condition your hair

You must see to it that you condition your hair along with shampooing. This can help you to moisture your hair. You will be able to get those lustrous locks which you have always wanted. So, speak to your expert about the shampoo and conditioner which you should use for your tresses.