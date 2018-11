Do you have sweaty and smelly armpits? Are you somebody who needs to spray deodorants on yourself every couple of hours? With these tips you will only need to use your deodorant once for smelling fresh and fragrant all day long. Make sure to follow these tips even in winters:

1) Always use your deodorant on freshly cleaned skin. Use it right after your shower or take a bath. Never spray deodorant on sweaty armpits. It will only make your armpits smell worse.

2) Always keep your armpits shaved or waxed and clean of hair. When then there is armpit hair, there is a greater chance of infection and bacteria breeding. These exacerbate the smell of sweat.

3) Keep your deodorant can about 15 cms away from your skin when you spray it. This is to ensure that you cover the entire armpit area with the deodorant.

4) Consider using antiperspirants or deodorants at night. Just after you take a shower and hit the bed, would be a good time to use these as, at night, the product is able to seep into your skin and block sweat effectively.

5) Shake your bottle well before spraying it to ensure all the contents are thoroughly mixed. This will make the deodorant more effective.

6) Layer your deodorant with a perfume of the same fragrance. This will help you smell super fresh for a longer duration.

7) Make sure you don’t spray on cuts or freshly waxed or shaved skin. The deodorant can irritate the skin and cause boil and infections.

8) After you spray the deodorant, always wait for the product to dry completely before putting on clothes. The longer it stays on your skin, the longer it will last.

9) Use cotton clothing as much as possible. Cotton allows the body to breathe freely. Synthetic clothes can contribute to body odour.