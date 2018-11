Did you spot those embarrassing white spots on your lips while getting ready for the party? It can be distressing. These irritating white spots can develop on either of the lips or on both the lips. The can also form around the lip line and are harmless and can be known as fordyce spots. You may get these spots on the lips due to the abnormal secretion of sebum (oil) by the sebaceous glands which are present in the skin. The accumulated sebum can become a breeding ground for bacteria, and this infection can lead to the inflammation of the surrounding tissue. So, here are few natural remedies which will help you to eliminate fordyce spots.

You can opt for apple cider vinegar: We are not kidding here! Apple cider vinegar can effectively minimize the white spots on your lips. It has astringent and antibacterial properties which can help you to fight bacteria and also strike a balance in your sebum secretion. Ta da, you will surely benefit from it. You can take apple cider vinegar and water in equal quantities and mix it. Apply it on your lips and you can wash it off after some time.

You can opt for garlic: Garlic can help you to get rid of those white spots on your lips. The mighty garlic is loaded with antibacterial properties and can help you to decrease that bacteria in your bloodstream. Thus, you will be able to maintain a good hygiene. So, just include garlic in your diet.

You can opt for coconut oil: Due to your dehydrated skin, the excess secretion of sebum can lead to white spots. But, the magnificent coconut oil can come to your rescue here. It has antimicrobial properties and can help you to moisturize your lips and make it supple. You can apply the coconut oil to the affected area and you will surely notice the difference.