Tips For Choosing The Correct Perfume For Yourself

We all like wearing a fragrance that lingers even after we leave, something that leaves a mark for sure! After all, there are many things that a personal fragrance signifies, one’s personality, aura and the spark they carry. So it should definitely be a personal choice but the dilemma arises when you have to find your correct fragrance, the one that suits you and your personality. Seems difficult right?

But Here Are Some Tips To Make It Easier For You

First, you should be comfortable carrying your chosen smell; it should reflect your personality. Hence, making you feel more confident. Surprisingly, there are six categories to showcase your character and mood. It depends on the person to person what they choose or like. These categories are:

Hesperides signify citrus fragrances and can be perfect for dynamic, inspiring and cheerful personalities. Floral signifies iris, jasmine, and lily of the valley for someone affectionate and happy. Chypre signifies bergamot, rose, and patchouli - these stimulating yet elegant fragrances are ideal for those with solid and authentic personalities. Oriental signifies musk, spices, and vanilla. These may suit seductive, enigmatic and sensual personalities! Aromatic includes mainly lavender, rosemary, and sage, and extroverted and energetic people might love these. Woody signifies patchouli, cedar, and sandalwood, mainly used for adventurous and daring spirits.

But How Can That Be Done?

Find out what kind of fragrance would suit you the most. Know the type of fragrance -floral, oriental, woody, gourmand, and fresh. Some of you might be more attracted to the floral smell, while some like new fragrances.

Here, notes play a significant role in understanding the scent. So the top notes last for about 5 to 15 minutes, the middle or heart notes take about 30 minutes to an hour, and the base notes last for the duration of the wear. The second step is to choose the concentration. A long-lasting perfume should be of higher concentration. You might have seen these phrases, Parfum, Eau de Parfum, Eau de toilette, written on your perfume bottle but have you ever thought about what these phrases mean? So, the first one, Parfum, is of the highest concentration, and we don't need to apply much of it. Second is the Eau de Parfum, which can last six to seven hours after the application. The third one. i.e. Eau de Toilette is the least concentrated one and can stay just two to three hours daily. Hence, demanding multiple applications. Finding a perfect fragrance is not that difficult, but you should know that trying perfumes physically before actually buying them is necessary. So always test on the skin before buying it. This way, you can decide what works on your body chemistry. The next step is to try multiple samples and apply the abovementioned tricks to find out what you love. Furthermore, a little research always helps choose the correct fragrance, so know your fragrance type, notes and the concentration you wish for to decide on the perfect scent eventually. The last step is to take care of the skin like you do before choosing any product. Don't buy fragrances harmful to sensitive skin; always check what suits you before finalizing anything.

So go ahead and choose your fragrance!

