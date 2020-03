Strawberry legs or comedones is a condition where your legs have dark spots. And, the pores on them look like black dots. These pores have ingrown hair trapped under the skin with dead skin, bacteria and oil. It is a very common condition which can easily be taken care of. Here are some tips for rough and dry skin you can follow to get rid of strawberry legs.

Apply baking soda

Baking soda makes your skin smooth and radiant. It also prevents and treats severe dryness of the skin. It can be very effective for comedones. Just mix 1 spoon of baking soda with 1 spoon of water and apply the paste on your legs. Let it dry for 4 to 5 minutes. Rinse it with cold water.

Try exfoliating

Exfoliating is all about removing dead cells from the skin. It also eliminates bacteria and ingrown hair. Mix half cup of brown sugar, half cup of olive oil and half cup of clove oil together. Apply and gently rub the mixture on your legs for a few minutes before rinsing with cold water.

Put aloe vera

Aloe vera is a great moisturizer for skin. Apply its natural gel and massage gently on your skin every day for two minutes. Then leave it for 10 minutes before washing with water. By doing this you will notice that your skin is turning smoother.

Apply natural sea salt scrub

Sea salt contains calcium, sodium, magnesium, and potassium which are extremely important for our skin’s health and pH balance. When this balance is disturbed our skin shown signs like dryness and itching. Therefore, to combat the problem, apply half cup of sea salt with half cup of coconut oil and scrub it on your skin for two minutes before rinsing with water. This process will remove dead cells from your skin.

Take a buttermilk bath

Buttermilk comprises of lactic acid, which naturally helps in removing dead skin cells. Mix one cup of buttermilk in your bucket of water before you take bath. Soak yourself in the mixture for a few minutes then wash it off. It will reduce the strawberry legs effect leaving your skin smoother and brighter.