Tips For Brides-To-Be: Keep These Things In Mind 3-4 Weeks Before The Wedding

Do not try any new kind of facial just days before the wedding.

Every bride-to-be will vouch for the fact that they are currently flooded with beauty tips. And as much as they would like to incorporate it all, it is just very confusing.

The days leading up to the wedding are extremely exciting and special. There is a flurry of congratulatory messages, phone calls, a lot of planning, etc. Add to that, the stress of looking good on the wedding day. Every bride-to-be will vouch for the fact that they are currently flooded with tips and remedies from their loved ones. And as much as they would like to incorporate it all, it is just very confusing. Also, skincare experts keep stressing on the fact that trying out too many things may actually prove to be counter-productive for the health of the skin.

With just days or weeks left for the wedding, what should be the ideal skincare routine that brides-to-be ought to follow? Dr (Major) Gurveen Waraich Garekar, a dermatologist, took to Instagram to share some important points.

Sharing some important tips, the expert stated in a video that if you have three or four weeks left for the wedding, do not try anything new. "No new product, no new facial, no experiments," she said, adding that if you are truly a "last-minute bride", and planning your first facial, keep a gap of at least one week from your first function.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr Garekars l Dermatologist (@garekarsmddermatologyclinic)

Next, in case you have peach fuzz facial hair and your makeup artist insists you remove it, your best bet would be shaving. "No, it will not lead to thicker growth. In fact, it will give a nice, smooth base. Waxing can lead to acne and burns. Avoid it," said the dermatologist.

The third thing would be to think about your hair. The expert said that if you are planning to get a hair smoothening treatment done, do not fall for keratin, cysteine smoothening, as it will lead to bad hair fall later. "Your safest option is hair botox. It is definitely a lesser evil."

What to do on the day of the wedding?

Dr Garekar suggested that before you start with your makeup, take a light moisturiser. "Do a gentle five-minute massage. Then leave a sheet mask on your face and tea bags on your eyes for 15 minutes. The main mantra is to keep smiling, because happiest brides make the prettiest brides."

What do you think of these tips?