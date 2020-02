Beauty does not have to take a back seat when you age. And, ageing gracefully is now passé when you can age youthfully. Yes, you got it right. You can age in a youthful manner if you know a few simple tricks. This will not only make you beautiful by adding radiance to your looks but also make you healthy and fit. Moreover, a few simple tweaks on your part will also help you to keep many age-related conditions at bay. So, what do you do? Don’t worry, it does not involve any rigorous exercises and restrictive diets. Nor does it require you to go under the scalpel to look beautiful. Here, we tell you how to look naturally beautiful and young as you age.

Go easy on the makeup

Makeup will not help you look young and beautiful. On the contrary, heavy makeup will add years to your face. Your skin loses its elasticity with age and heavy makeup can make the lines and loose skin more prominent. Instead, apply less makeup and choose youthful hues to highlight your beauty. If you want to age youthfully, this is one thing you must always do.

Add fish oil to your diet

Oily fish like salmon have the ability to tone your muscles. Having such food regularly can help you fight against fine lines and wrinkles. In fact, some of the more expensive skin care products nowadays contain fish oil. But if you can have it instead, it is so much better.

Smile a lot

This is the first rule of youthful ageing. And, no, it will not give you smile lines. But, a wide and happy smile will make you look years younger and help you age youthfully. It will light up your face and add that elusive radiance to your beauty. So always be sure to smile happily and often.

Keep your skin clean and soft

Use a good quality gentle cleanser and moisturize your face every night before going to bed to age youthfully. Try not to use your bath soap when you wash your face. This can maker your facial skin dry and this will accentuate your age. Also use an alcohol-free skin toner after cleansing your face. This will help you maintain a youthful glow.