TikTok’s viral tanning injection: Beauty trend or health risk?

TikTok's viral tanning injections promise a bronzed glow but experts warn of serious health risks, unregulated use and potentially dangerous side effects worth understanding.

Tanning Injection.

A dangerous tanning trend has swept social media and dermatologists are sounding alarmed. Among the many products promoted as a quick tanning fix that will give you a bronzed complexion without spending hours in the sun is the "Barbie Drug" which is marketed online as the injectable tanning drug called melanotan II. But experts say the unapproved substance may pose health risks such as changes in moles and possible skin cancer.

What is Melanotan II?

Melanotan II is a chemically synthesized version of alpha-melanocyte-stimulating hormone ( -MSH) a naturally occurring hormone that is known to activate the pigment-producing cells in the skin called melanocytes. The drug was first developed by researchers at the University of Arizona in the 1980s when they were investigating how to prevent individuals with fair skin from being damaged by the sun and skin cancer.

Yet the drug hasn't been approved for cosmetic tanning and countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Denmark have banned melanotan II for cosmetic purposes. Despite the restrictions the aforementioned drug is still being marketed as a nasal spray and injectable vials online.

What are dermatologists concerned about?

According to Dr Simone Goldinger, Clinician-researcher in dermatology at the University of Queensland, it's "genuinely concerning" how melanotan II has become so popular on TikTok. Dr. Goldinger told ScienceAlert, "What is being sold on social media as a quick, 'safe' injectable or nasal-spray tan is an unapproved, prescription-only substance being self-administered with no medical oversight, no quality control, and often no clear idea of what's actually in the vial."

One of the major issues it raises is its effect on moles and pigmented skin lesions. Melanotan II stimulates melanocytes causing previous moles to appear darker and in some cases the appearance of new moles. Researchers say that these changes can fool dermatologists and make it challenging to detect possible melanoma which is one of the most serious form of skin cancer.

What does research say?

A 2024 systematic review published in Wiley found that social media posts about melanotan and skin cancer were misleading suggesting that the supplement is a form of protection against skin cancer. It is important to note that there is no scientific proof of this.

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Another 2025 study in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD) that reviewed 29 people who used melanotan II showed many users believed this injectable tanning product protected them from sunburn and reduced the risk of skin cancer. One of the main reasons that researchers fear is that wrong perceptions could mislead others to overexpose themselves to the sun.

In addition to side effects on the skin, melanotan II has also been linked to other effects such as nausea, vomiting and facial flushing. In rare cases the side effect of "Barbie Drug: can lead to priapism which is a prolonged painful erection that requires emergency medical treatment. With social media continuing to promote the injectable drug experts have started to caution the risks associated with the quest for a quick tan that are significant when compared to the cosmetic benefits.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before using any tanning injections or similar products.