Many of use get underarm pimples, they are very common. Although there are over the counter creams and products that can help you to get rid of them. But these products can cause skin rashes and irritation, especially those who have sensitive skin. Thus, they are not always recommendable. However, it is possible to get rid of underarm pimples easily with some home remedies. And by that, we mean you can use natural ingredients that are readily available in your kitchen.

Green Tea

Green tea helps to fight pimple-causing bacteria because it contains flavonoids and tannins. It also contains an antioxidant known as EGCG (epigallocatechin-3-gallate) that fights inflammation and also reduces the sebum production in your skin, thus reduces the chances of pimples from reoccurring.

Ingredients

1 green tea bag

Half cup water

A few drops of lemon juice

How to do: Take a cup of water, boil it and add a green tea bag to it. As it boils, let the green tea get mix with the water. Turn off the heat, let the green tea cool down a bit. Add a few drops of lemon juice to it and mix properly. Dip a cotton ball in the mixture and apply it on the affected area. Massage for about 5 minutes. Wipe it off with a dry tissue. For desired results repeat this process thrice a day.

Aloe Vera & Rosewater

Aloe vera helps to ward off pimple-causing bacteria and pimples because it contains sulphur and salicylic acid. According to various studies, salicylic acid is very efficient in reducing the appearance of acne and pimples.

Ingredients

2 tbsp aloe vera gel

1 tbsp rosewater

How to do: Take an aloe vera leaf, then scoop out some fresh aloe vera gel and put it to a clean bowl. Add some rosewater and blend both the ingredients to get a creamy paste. Apply the paste on the affected area, massage for about 5 minutes. Leave it on for another 10 minutes. Then wash it off. Pat dry with a clean towel. For better results repeat this process twice a day.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) fights a number of viruses and bacteria that can cause pimples. It helps to suppress inflammation caused by pimples because ACV contains succinic acid. Also, fade off scars caused by pimples.

Ingredients

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 tbsp water

How to do: Take a small bowl, mix apple cider vinegar and water, blend both the ingredients properly. Dip a cotton ball in the mixture, then rub it over the affected area. Let it stay for about 3-5 minutes. Wash it off, pat dry with a towel. For desired results repeat this process once or twice a day.