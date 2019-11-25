Beauty and nutrition experts have vouched for the health and skin benefits that cucumbers offer. Have you ever wondered why? Part of the gourd family, cucumber is comprised of 95 per cent water, and 5 per cent nutrients such as vitamins K and C. Filled with manganese and beta-carotene (a plant-based pigment), cucumbers boost our digestive system. High water content in them helps keep dehydration at bay. However, the goodness of cucumbers isn’t restricted to health only. Generally used in salads and appetizers, they have many beauty benefits too. From moisturizing your skin to fighting off puffy eyes, here are