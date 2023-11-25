This Readily-Available Dry Fruit Is The Answer To Your Dark Circle Problem

A common kitchen ingredient, this dry fruit can tackle this skin problem. (Photo: Freepik)

This skincare is "easy doable" with "minimum investment and ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen", said an expert.

After the pandemic, DIY skincare became all the rage. People searched for skin-friendly products in their kitchens, hoping to utilise their goodness. From bananas to curd and coffee, every product has been tested for efficacy. Now, with Diwali over, you may be left with a lot of goodies, mainly dry fruits. What are you going to do with them, besides eating them? Well, a certain dry fruit can be extremely beneficial for a common skin problem: dark under-eye circles. And the dry fruit is...an almond!

Not only are almonds supremely healthy for the body (they are good for the heart and can prevent unhealthy snacking, among other things), they can take care of this pesky skin problem, too, claims Sumedha, a certified face yoga and yoga coach. She took to Instagram and made a DIY paste, which she then applied around the eyes. Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUMEDHA | CERTIFIED FACE YOGA & YOGA COACH (@su_is_a_yogi)

According to the expert, dark circles are mostly the result of lifestyle problems, such as not sleeping well. She states that one must sleep for at least 6 hours every night. Along with that, a simple DIY containing almonds can help.

For this, you will need some almonds. "You will need to crush it," she said, adding that she used soaked ones to make the paste. Once the almonds are crushed, add a few drops of milk. Check the paste for its consistency and once it is ready, apply it evenly around the eyes. Leave it for at least 20 minutes.

"Almonds have vitamin E, which hydrates the skin. The milk and almond combination helps to lighten the skin."

She called this skincare "easy doable" with "minimum investment and ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen".

Would you like to try?