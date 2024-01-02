This Is What Kriti Sanon Does To Protect Her Skin In Winter And Look Flawless

Photo: Instagram/@kritisanon

Kriti Sanon's seven-step skincare routine detailing her winter 'barrier care' is easy to follow!

We are often curious about what our favourite celebrities are doing for their health and well-being -- the kind of diet they follow, the exercises they do, etc. We are also interested in learning about their skincare regime. Many celebrities share theirs on their social media handles and recently actor Kriti Sanon joined the bandwagon when she posted a video on Instagram detailing her winter 'barrier care' routine, and the step-by-step process of achieving a flawless, natural look. Read on.

Step 1: Double Cleanse

This is what the 'Bhediya' actor does first. Double cleansing, as the name suggests, means washing the face twice; some people even do it with two different products for a deeper clean and to remove the layers of makeup that actors often have to wear.

TRENDING NOW

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)

Step 2: DIY toner

Toner is the second step in the skincare process. It is used to remove dirt, grime, bacteria, any leftover makeup, pollution and dust that the cleanser may not have been able to. Using a toner is, therefore, crucial as it can give your skin a deep clean. Sanon uses a DIY one. "Have been using rose water and glycerin toner for years now," she wrote. Rose water can be used on all skin types, and is the most preferred ingredient for a toner. Glycerin, on the other hand, can tighten your pores.

Step 3: Antioxidant rich serum

This is the third step in the actor's skincare routine. Serums are of different types with unique ingredients that serve different purposes. While some serums are used to brighten your skin and reduce blemishes, others can boost skin hydration and fight the signs of ageing.

Step 4: Barrier Care Cream

The actor called the fourth step in her skincare routine the "most important step for winters". Barrier cream is used topically to create a protective barrier on the skin's surface. It should be applied every day to shield the skin, lock the moisture, and keep away irritants. It can reduce the risk of skin damage. "This is all the love your skin barrier needs for winter, trust me," Sanon said.

You may like to read

Step 5: Face Oil

The actor said this is an optional step. "Apply a non-comedogenic oil to seal the moisture," said the 'Raabta' star. Non-comedogenic means a skincare product that is formulated to not cause pores to get blocked.

Step 6: Castor and Olive Oil

The actor uses castor and olive oil for lashes and brows, to boost the growth of hair.

Step 7: Vitamin-Infused-Peptide Lip Balm

The lips are important, too, so make sure to apply a balm to prevent chapping. "This has been my saviour for chapped and dry lips during winters. My constant companion," said the actor. Peptide can soothe and nourish the lips and make them look fuller.