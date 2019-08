Turmeric and oil: Apply a paste of turmeric powder (haldi) and oil – coconut, olive or castor on the cracks around 15 minutes before bath. While turmeric hinders bacterial growth, use of oil moisturizes your feet. © Shutterstock

Turmeric is an important spice that offers a range of health and beauty benefits. This bright yellow Indian spice is used widely in almost every recipe in the country. It is considered auspicious and is also used in wedding rituals and during prayers. This reflects the importance that Indian culture affords this spice. In fact, people have been using it for its healing properties since ancient times. Today, we can also use this spice in the form of turmeric essential oil.

This is derived from the roots of turmeric plant. It is known for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anti-microbial and anti-aging properties. Just like turmeric, turmeric essential oil also has an array of health and beauty benefits. As far as its health benefits are concerned, it can heal your wounds, treat psoriasis (immune-related disorder characterised by red, scaly patches on skin), improve cognitive function and also treat inflammation and pain.

Here, we reveal the many beauty benefits of turmeric essential oil.

Turmeric essential oil treats acne

Turmeric essential oil has strong anti-microbial properties that can fight acne. It can dry out pimples and prevent any breakouts in future. Also, it can fade away your dark acne marks, which is also known as hyperpigmentation. So, if you are suffering from acne, do not get scared by looking at the spots. Just opt for easily available turmeric essential oil. Its anti-marks and anti-spot properties will help you.

Rx: For better results, mix 2 to 3 drops of turmeric oil with a carrier oil like coconut. Now, apply it on the affected area. You will soon notice results after daily application.

It reduces wrinkles

Wrinkles and fine lines are signs of ageing. And, they are quite stubborn. But turmeric essential can potentially help reduce them due to the presence of antioxidant in it.

Rx: Prepare a mixture of 4 drops of turmeric essential oil and 4 teaspoons of almond oil. Now, apply this mixture on the affected area and massage for at least 5 minutes. Then, wipe off the oil. Using this oil at night will give you better result as after you sleep your body cells repair themselves and get the time to improve the effectiveness of something applied topically.

It offers relief from inflammation

Both turmeric and turmeric oils are rich in a compound called curcumin. This is what helps in fighting inflammation. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help in preventing and treating any bacterial infection either on your face or any other body part externally.

Rx: To use it effectively, mix 4 to 5 drops of turmeric essential oil to a carrier oil such as coconut, olive oil, or jojoba. Now, apply it on the affected area and see the results in a few days.

Turmeric essential oil removes dandruff

Dandruff is basically a condition in which you see flakes of skin on your scalp. It causes itching and can lead to social embarrassment. The exact cause of dandruff is unknown, but some theories suggest that hormone production is associated with it. Some of the possible factors linked to this

condition include seborrheic dermatitis, not brushing hair enough, yeast, shampooing, using skin care products, skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, stress and many more. If you want to get rid of it, just go for turmeric essential oil.

Rx: Add a few drops of turmeric essential oil to any regular hair oil that you use. Now, apply this mixture to your scalp. Mixing this essential oil actually gives it an anti-microbial edge that helps in reducing dandruff gradually. Massage this oil on your scalp for some time and leave it overnight. Do this every day and gradually you will notice the results.

This oil reduces hair fall

There are many reasons for hair fall including fungal infection, dandruff, pregnancy, menopause, childbirth, mental stress, thyroid disease, etc. In case the reason behind your hair fall is fungal infection, turmeric essential oil is one of the best solutions. It has strong anti-fungal properties that can help you.

Rx: Massage your scalp with turmeric essential oil daily and your fungal infection will be a thing of the past.

It treats sunburn

Sunburn is something that most of us have experienced. Black patches on your skin seem extremely unattractive and take time to go. Well, if you want to get rid of your sunburn, you should use turmeric essential oil. According to a study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, turmeric essential oil can protect you against the harmful effects of the sun. Actually, this essential oil has photoprotective properties that help in improving skin hydration and sebum content. If you are experiencing irritation and redness from sunburn, this oil can soothe them.

Rx: Mix 1 to 2 drops of turmeric essential oil with a carrier oil like jojoba oil and apply the mixture to the affected areas.

It can treat cracked heels

Turmeric essential oil is known as a perfect healing agent. It can also soften your cracked heels.

Rx: To use turmeric essential oil for this purpose, you need to soak your feet in warm water for 10 to 15 minutes. After that, dry your feet with a towel. Now, mix a few drops of turmeric oil with a carrier oil, such as castor oil. Doing this makes the oil a perfect detoxifier. Now, apply this mixture on your feet before sleeping. Doing this regularly for some time will give you positive results gradually.