You must have tried all kinds of exfoliating scrubs and every home remedies to get rid of those pesky blackheads. But did you ever try using your dental floss to get rid of blackheads? Instagrammers are crushing over this new technique to scrape out blackheads.

All you need to do is just pat a hot towel on your skin for about five minutes to open the pores. Then drag the floss pick to remove the blackheads. For example, you can drag the floss on your nose. Then clean your face with a mild cleanser. You can then apply a skin toner to lock in the moisture into your skin.

While removing blackheads using dental floss can be considered safe, make sure that you do not press it too hard. If the blackheads don’t come out, increasing the pressure or using something sharp can lead to inflammation and injure your skin and potentially scar the area.

Other tips to prevent blackheads:

Use salicylic acid: If you do not want to give the dental floss a try, you could try using salicylic acid cleansers and scrubs as a go-to treatment to prevent blackheads. The treatment will not only help remove the dead skin cells from the surface of the skin but will also remove the excess oil. Also, try these 5 excellent face packs to remove blackheads.

Eat right: Eat plenty of fresh fruits and raw green vegetables. Also drink a lot of water, twelve to fifteen glasses a day. This combination detoxifies the body, rids it of impurities and cleans the skin.

Steam: Steaming is a thorough, deep cleansing method is highly beneficial. It cleanses the skin of all its surface dirt, stimulates circulation and unclogs blocked pores. Steaming can be made more useful through the use of various herbs like chamomile and comfrey, or aromatherapy oils like lavender, tea tree, rosemary, patchouli, and geranium. Blackheads will naturally be loosened after being exposed to steam; then extraction becomes easy. However, one should be cautious when extracting them. Here are rules to follow before, during and after steam.

