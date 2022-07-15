Things You Should Keep In Mind While Buying Skincare Products

Before opting for a skincare product, you should know your skin type. Here are other things to consider while buying skincare products.

The skin is the most delicate and important part of the body and taking proper care of it is crucial. Though there are numerous products available in the market, recognizing the best one depends on various factors.

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite, Dr Mamta Dhayal MBBS, DDV Dr Dhayal's Skin Clinic Mumbai, medical advisor, Entod Pharmaceuticals, pointed out a few important things one needs to keep in mind while buying skincare products. She said:

First know your skin type

Before opting for a product, it is vital to know the skin type: sensitive, dry, oily or normal. If the product does not suit the skin type, then it might cause more harm than good to the skin.

Look for the right ingredients

The next important thing is to select the right ingredients. It is always advisable to do some research to know what the product contains. Also, it is important to see if it has any components that might cause allergic reactions. Like for example, a moisturizer must be easy to absorb, non-sticky and lightweight. In addition to that there should not be any synthetic or artificial ingredients present in the moisturizer. Similarly, water-based serums are good for oily skin and serums prepared with essential oils and rich-texture is good for dry skin. To reduce shine, oil and prevent breakouts, one must look for a face cleanser that contains salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide and glycolic acid.

Choosing products for your eyes

As far as eyecare products are concerned, the key ingredients in the eye cream actually play a big factor in determining which eye care woes one would like to solve dark circles, puffy eyes, hollowness, eye bags or eye wrinkles. We have under eye gel serum that helps to firm, smoothen and brighten skin around the eyes.

Make sure it addresses your problem

The next big factor while buying a skincare product is to make sure that it addresses the problems or skin issues. While some people may be suffering from acne problems, other may be looking for products to help with tanning issues. While many companies promise an all-round solution to skincare issues with a single product, but it's hard to address every issue with just one product.

The place where you're living matters too

External factors like pollution levels and the environment must also be considered. For example, in a humid place like Mumbai, if a person is working in a place with air conditioners the whole day, the skin will go dry, and he/she will have to use moisturizers more frequently. So, when the place of living changes, the skin care products will need to change too.

Always take advise from a dermatologist

Before using any product, it is always best to consult with a dermatologist and not believe in any product blindly. After all, the skin can absorb harmful chemicals that can pass onto the bloodstream and result in serious issues later on. So, always take advise from a dermatologist and make your decisions wisely.