The most awaited season of the year is finally here! Cold weather with warm and longer nights – winter brings with it so many reasons to smile and be happy. But, when you are enjoying every bit of these colder months, your hair might have a different story to tell. Winter can be harsh on your hair and scalp and can cause a lot of dryness and damage. But with the right winter hair care tips, you can tackle this problem easily. All you got to do incorporate a few tips and tricks in your daily hair care routine.

Here are some of the tips and tricks to prevent winter hair damage.

Keep your hair and scalp nourished

Keeping your scalp clean and nourished is something that you should be doing throughout the year. Winters call for more care. One of the most important winter hair care tips is to apply natural oil to your hair and scalp to combat dryness effectively. Concentrate on the tips as much as the scalp to avoid split ends during this time of the year.

Stop using the using heat and styling tools

Using heat and hair styling tools is always regarded as one of the key elements which damage your hair strands. During winters, the hair is more prone to damage and adding heat makes it more vulnerable to breakage and dryness. Reduce the usage of these tools. But if you must use them, be sure to apply some natural or ayurvedic heat protection spray or serum before styling to prevent damage. This is not only important during the winters, but also throughout the year.

Avoid frequent shampooing

During winter, your scalp won’t get as oily as it usually does. Therefore, you do not need to wash your hair too frequently. You may also switch to dry shampoos instead of using regular shampoos during this time of the year. However, remember that frequent use of dry shampoos is harmful for your hair. You can also invest in a mild, nourishing shampoo that won’t cause dryness or scalp irritations.

Avoid stepping out with wet hair

Drying your hair in winter can be quite a task, especially if you have thick and long hair. But, stepping out with wet hair can make it more prone to damage and dryness. Use a drying towel is also recommended if your hair is already weak and prone to breakage. Apart from this, you should apply good hair serum or protective oil before you step out of your house.

Protect your hair with a scarf or cap

We have all heard the saying, ‘prevention is better than cure’, and this stands true for your hair as well. Instead of taking care of your already damaged hair, prevent damage from the dry air by using a scarf or a shawl. While doing so, make sure you are not damaging your hair strands by handling them carefully.

Winter is that time of the year when your hair becomes prone to all the problems including increase in dandruff, breakage, split ends, and dryness. We hope that with all the above winter hair care tips, you can flaunt your soft and healthy hair. If you have any other winter hair woes, do write to us in the comments below.