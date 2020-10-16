The most awaited season of the year is finally here! Cold weather with warm and longer nights - winter brings with it so many reasons to smile and be happy. But when you are enjoying every bit of these colder months your hair might have a different story to tell. Winter can be harsh on your hair and scalp and can cause a lot of dryness and damage. But with the right winter hair care tips you can tackle this problem easily. All you got to do incorporate a few tips and tricks in your daily hair care routine. Here