Your regular salon visit is interrupted, thanks to the lockdown. Many women depend on professional beauticians for hair care, nail, beauty and skincare. But due to the lockdown, their beauty regime has been affected. Some of the challenges they are facing now include facial hair growth, especially the eyebrows. Also Read - All you need to know about these 9 genes behind eyebrow colours

Properly groomed eyebrows help frame your face well and enhance the overall look. Nowadays people pay equal heed to their facial hair along with skincare. So, if you’re planning to do your own eyebrows at home, make sure to follow these important points. Also Read - 5 beauty hacks to try using your toothbrush

Choose threading as your first priority

Threading is one of the most common ways to treat bushy eyebrows in Indian salons. But, since you are not able to visit one right now, try putting your internet to good use in order to learn the skill before trying it on your face. Also Read - Natural remedies to get thicker eyebrows

Don’t use wax

There are many salons which use wax to remove the extra hair growth around your eyebrows. But don’t ever try this yourself. Not just wax can get into your eyes, but it may also cause severe injury around the sensitive area. It may even tear a nerve around your eyes.

Get a good pair of tweezers

In order to upkeep your eyebrows at home, you can opt for tweezers too. They are handy and can be carried anywhere in your bag. However, be careful while using a tweezer as it may hurt your eyes or the area around it.

Don’t make them too thin

Gone are the days when you had to make your brows look as thin as possible. Now people prefer keeping their brows slightly bold by just removing the extra hair to give them a good shape. This can be an advantage too especially when you’re doing your eyebrows on your own because there’s not much hard work in removing extra hair. Also, there are less chances of making blunders when there isn’t any professional help available.

Brush your brows

When you wake up in the morning, take a brow comb or a thin-tooth soft comb to brush your eyebrows. This trick helps in creating a softer, and more natural look. You can also sprinkle a little hairspray on your brows to keep them in place for a longer duration of time. But don’t use too much of it as it may damage the hair.

Apply coconut oil

Coconut oil works as a conditioner as well as a moisturizer on your eyebrows and it also improves blood circulation. The fatty acids found in coconut oil work with the natural proteins found in hair to protect it from breaking. The lauric acid present in it acts as an antimicrobial agent, preventing infection of hair follicles. The various proteins as well as nutrients like vitamin E and iron in coconut oil promote healthy and thick eyebrows.Dip a smallcotton ball in the oil and apply on your eyebrows. Keep it on overnight before rinsing it off the other day.