People with sensitive skin are the worst victim of winters. Not only do their symptoms flare up in winters, at times, it gets so bad that they might end up needing medical treatments. This is one reason dermatologists always advice people with sensitive skin to be more vigilant with their skin care routine during winter. Winter skin care for people with sensitive skin goes beyond the usual cleansing, toning and moisturising, it needs some extra care. Here Dr Soma Sarkar, Medical Director & Dermatologist, Skin Inn Clinic, Mumbai tells us how to take the right care of sensitive skin.

If you are suffering from conditions like eczema, psoriasis and seborrhoea they can flare up during winters. So before the season changes meet your dermatologist and get all your required skin care essentials in place. Keep your prescription handy and start with your skin care treatments early. Here are seven winter care mistakes you should avoid at any costs. If you have extremely dry skin that gets worse during winters opt for intense skin hydration treatments like French facials. This help restores the skin barrier and gives relief. Apply a liberal amount of moisturizer (choose one depending on your skin type or ask your dermatologist) on affected areas soon after a bath. In case of any skin allergy, consult a dermatologist for an appropriate remedy. Here are some home remedies for winter skin care. In winters, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, eczemas and ichthyosis aggravate, in all these conditions the skin becomes extremely dry and itchy and one has to use thick creams on the body and the affected parts. These are special creams that you need to keep handy. Stock them before so you don’t face the side-effects of your condition. While taking showers use oil in the bathing water and don’t use any loofah to scrub. Oils will make your skin moisturised but the scrub will make it dry. Stay away from exfoliation and scrubbing during winter if you have sensitive skin. If you have an acne problem which is usually common in summers, for some acne can flare up in winters commonly due to wrong skin care products. The best protective action is to consult your dermatologist at earliest. Winter time acne could be difficult to treat if they get worse.

Image source: Shutterstock