Want to dazzle during Diwali – the festival of lights? These smart skin hacks by Dr Vandana Punjabi, Dermatologist, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, will help you to amplify your beauty and shine like a diva! Start following them now!

Cleansing: Use a cleanser to wash your face to get rid of dust and pollutants from the skin. Cleanse your face in the morning and at night. Remove your makeup before you go to sleep.

Use a cleanser to wash your face to get rid of dust and pollutants from the skin. Cleanse your face in the morning and at night. Remove your makeup before you go to sleep. Moisturizing: For extra moisturizing of skin and enhancing skin smoothness, apply a hydrating cream before going hitting the sack.

Protection: Always wear a sunscreen after consulting your dermatologist, to protect skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays. Excessive humidity can lead to acne, folliculitis, fungal infections and a host of other skin diseases which will need your dermatologist's attention.

Eye and lip care: Apply eye cream twice daily to take care of puffy eyes, dark circles and fine lines. Use a lip guard with SPF to protect and hydrate lips.

Diet: Eat fresh fruits, greens, sufficient protein and vitamins. A diet rich in vitamin C and E promotes radiant skin. Limit your sugar intake and keep a check on your fried food intake too. Also, consume at least 8–10 glasses of water, in a day in order to look beautiful and get skin glow naturally.

Watch your weight: Eating fried food promotes breakouts and dull and darkening of the skin. So if you can't resist, limit the intake as much as possible for that flawless and glowing skin. Try to get 7-8 hours of beauty sleep although this may be difficult keeping in mind your hectic schedule. If you do not have enough time to carry on with 30 minutes of regular exercise, do a little bit of stretching exercises whenever possible.

So, hope you keep in mind these vital tips which will help you to stunning!