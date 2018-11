Post Diwali, once again the air quality in Delhi has dipped pretty much, all thanks to the craze of bursting firecrackers during the festival of light. Doctors consider pollution to be one of the main sources of skin damage as air pollutants result in early ageing of skin of the face, neck and hands. Not just that, smog, dirt and dust in the air make your skin dull by clogging skin pores. Also, long term exposure to pollution can lead to several chronic skin conditions like various allergies and eczema. Ultraviolet radiations also leave your skin darkened, old looking, rough, wrinkled and dry. Here are few simple hacks that may help you protect your skin from air pollution during Diwali.

Keep your skin clean: Keeping your skin clean by using a kin cleansing product that suits your skin is a must. Experts consider cleansing to be the most fundamental part of keeping your skin clean as it flushes out the dirt, pollutants and excessive oil that clogs the pores from the epidermis.

Drink lots of water for healthy skin: Having plenty of water is an essential way of keeping your skin healthy. This because, water not only helps in cleansing the toxins out of the body but also keeps your digestive system strong and makes it run smoothly. Moreover, your skin should be moisturised and kept hydrated. Water helps in restoring all that is lost due to sweating and makes your skin look clean and fleshy.

Omega 3 enhances skin protection: Experts say that these fatty acids are extremely essential in developing lipid- based cell membranes that transport water and necessary nutrients. These lipids act as an oil shield on the skin preventing the skin from harmful effect of ultraviolet rays and pollutants. Omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids are best for the skin. Omega 3 also improves skin tone to a great extent.