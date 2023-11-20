These Seven Things Can Reboot Your Skin; Find Out More

There are many things that you can do for your skin in order to boost its health and to get a glowing complexion. But, sometimes, you just have to allow the skin the time it needs to rest and reboot, during which, you must let it breathe, heal itself and recover on its own. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, an aesthetic doctor and skin expert took to Instagram to list seven important things that you can do from time-to-time to boost the health of your skin. Take a look.

1. Try facial yoga -- This is the first thing that you must do. According to the expert, facial yoga exercises can help improve blood circulation, reduce fine lines, and improve skin texture.

2. Probiotics in your diet -- Consuming probiotic-rich foods like yogurt and kefir can help improve gut health, which can improve skin quality.

3. Use a silk pillowcase -- Dr Geetika said that silk pillowcases can help reduce friction on the skin and prevent wrinkles and creases.

4. DIY turmeric face mask -- Turmeric, she explained, has anti-inflammatory properties and can help reduce skin redness and irritation.

5. Green tea face mist -- Green tea is rich in antioxidants and can help reduce inflammation and protect the skin from damage, wrote the doctor.

6. Get enough sleep -- She emphasised on the need to get 7-8 hours of sleep every night, which can help improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of under-eye circles.

7. Don't touch your face -- Finally, the doctor advised against touching your face, as it can transfer bacteria and oil from your hands to your skin, increasing the risk of breakouts.

In the accompanying video, the expert also suggested you keep yourself hydrated by drinking eight glasses of water every day, rinsing your face with cold water, and sleeping on your back. She also suggested skin fasting which, she explained in the comment section, entails avoiding all skin activities. "It's best to avoid all skincare products during a skin fast. Wear hats, sunglasses and protective clothing if you're going out in the sun," she wrote, suggesting that during skin fasting, one must avoid moisturisers and sunscreens, too.