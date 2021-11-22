These Oils Can Protect Your Hair From The Harsh Winter Winds

According to Ayurveda, you must select your hair oil according to the season, says beauty icon Shahnaz Husain. Read on to know all about it.

The cold and harsh winter months can be bad for your skin and hair. Your hair is always exposed to the elements. To protect yourself from the biting cold, you may often wear a woolen cap or cover your head with a scarf to keep yourself warm. Whether left exposed or covered, the cold and adversely affect your hair. You need to take special care of your hair during this season. This is when Ayurveda can come to your rescue. The Ayurvedic system advocates the selection of oil according to the season. According to Ayurveda, mustard oil and almond oil are said to be good for winter. Sesame seed (Til) oil is said to be good for all seasons, while coconut oil, olive oil and sunflower oil is said to be good for summer. However, coconut oil is also applied on the hair in all seasons.

MAKE YOUR OWN HAIR OIL AT HOME

You can make hair oil at home with a base oil and natural ingredients.

Amla hair oil

To make amla hair oil, take a handful of dry amla. Grind coarsely and add it to 100 ml pure coconut oil. Keep it in an airtight glass bottle and keep the bottle in the sun daily for about 15 days. Then strain the oil and store. The oil can be used to apply on the hair.

Brahmi infused hair oil

Brahmi leaves can also be used. Take dry or fresh Brahmi leaves and simmer in 500 ml water on a low fire, till only 125 ml of the water remains. Add 300 ml coconut oil and simmer on low fire, till only oil is left.

Castor oil formula for brittle hair

In cases of excessively dry and brittle hair, mix one part of castor oil with two parts coconut oil. Heat and apply.

The amazing benefits of coconut oil

Coconut oil is probably the most popular oil for the hair in India. It is said to strengthen the hair and make it thick and shiny. The application of coconut oil with a light massage helps to stimulate blood circulation to the hair follicles and also softens hair texture. Coconut oil may also be used with curry leaves to restore health to the hair. Add coconut oil to the fresh curry leaves and boil them. This should be boiled till a black residue is formed. Cool the mixture and then add the black residue on the scalp. Keep it on for an hour and then wash the hair. This may be done 2 or 3 times a week. Curry leaves are said to contain nutritive elements, including antioxidants, which bring back health to the roots and promote hair growth. Curry leaves also contain minerals like calcium, phosphorous, iron and folic acid and also Vitamins C, B, A, E., imparting health and vitality to the hair and body. Make a paste of curry leaves and apply on the hair. Wash off after half an hour.

You may like to read

Almond oil for damaged hair

Almond oil is very nourishing for extremely dry and damaged hair. Almond. It is said to be extremely nutritious, as it is rich in Vitamin E, magnesium, Omega-3 fatty acids, etc. That is why it helps to nourish and strengthen the hair, improving the texture and adding lustre to the hair. Take only half-teaspoon almond oil in your palm and rub the palms lightly together, so that the oil is smeared on both palms. Then, starting at the ends, run the fingers through the hair.

Olive oil for dandruff-prone hair

While almond oil is good for dry and damaged hair, olive oil is better for dandruff-prone hair, as it restores the normal acid-alkaline balance of the scalp. Warm oil works better on the scalp as it helps better absorption.

APPLY HAIR OIL BUT PRUDENTLY

Your hair is rejuvenated with the application of oil. But there are a few basics that you need to be aware of.

If the hair is dry and during the dry season, like winter, oil may be applied twice a week.

For oily hair, apply once a week.

For excessively oily hair, avoid oil applications.

If there is sticky dandruff, apply oil twice a week.

If there is hair loss, the hair or scalp should not be rubbed vigorously with oil.

When roots are weak, vigorous massage will cause more hair to fall our.

After applying the oil, use the fingertips to actually move the scalp in small circular movements.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)