Do you often experience skin problems like pigmentation, acne and wrinkles? Are you afraid that they may spoil your appearance? Then, don’t worry, just read this carefully and you are sorted! If you wish to amplify your beauty then you will have to give your skin that much-needed attention and TLC. Your skin may experience many issues and to ward off your skin problems, following a healthy diet can help. You can eat certain fruits which will help you to dazzle and look ravishing! So, incorporate these amazing fruits in your diet and shine like a diva!

You should go for papaya

Papayas is loaded with vitamins A, C, B, pantothenic acid, and folate and copper, potassium, and magnesium. It also carries enzymes like papain and chymopapain which can help you to prevent that skin damage caused by the free radicals. Thus, the powerful papaya also has antibacterial, antifungal, and antiviral properties and it can help you to keep constipation at bay and this is how you will also be able to keep your skin healthy. You can opt for a papaya smoothie, include it in your salads and can also drink in the juice form.

You should go for avocado

Avocado is abundant in healthy fats, dietary fibre, and vitamins E, A, C, K, B6, niacin and pantothenic acid. It is antioxidant in nature and can help you to prevent that DNA damage. It is jam-packed with lutein and zeaxanthin which protect your skin from the harmful UV radiations of the sun. The healthy fats which are present in avocados can help you to retain your skin’s elasticity and reduce inflammation. You can eat the fruit, add it in your salad and smoothies.

You should go for watermelon

Watermelon contains dietary fibre, vitamins C, A, B1, and B6, carotenoids, flavonoids, and lycopene. Lycopene can help you in scavenging the free oxygen radicals and prevent the damage which is caused to your skin. Thus, water in it can help you to eliminate those toxins from your body and this way you will be able to get a healthy skin. You can drink watermelon juice, smoothie and have a salad too.

You should go for pomegranate

Pomegranates are loaded with vitamins C, K, and folate, and calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. The peel and the edible seeds contain antioxidants that protect your skin from skin pigmentation. Drink its juice or eat it right away!

You should go for bananas

The might banana is rich in dietary fibre, vitamins A, C, K, E, and folate, and potassium, calcium and phosphorus. It can moisturize your skin and is also loaded with antioxidant and antimicrobial properties which can be a boon for your skin. You can add it to your smoothie.