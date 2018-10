Broccoli is abundant in vitamins, potassium, manganese and calcium and can help you to strengthen your immunity. It can also help you to improve your bone and teeth health due to its calcium content. According to a study, eating broccoli can help you to improve your heart’s blood-pumping ability. It can also help you to keep coronary heart disease at bay. Moreover, it can also reduce inflammation. Apart from health benefits it also has beauty benefits. Yes, you have heard it right! It can help you to slow down your ageing process and get that lustrous hair. We tell you how broccoli can help you to tackle your skin and hair woes.

It is beneficial for your skin: Broccoli contains glucoraphanin that gets converted into sulforaphane and can repair your skin. Hence, eating broccoli can renew your skin and can help you to get a natural glow. According to studies, broccoli extracts can tackle skin damage and cancer due to the UV rays of the sun. it is also abundant in vitamins A and C in broccoli which contribute to skin health.

It can help you to slow down your ageing: It contains a compound called nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) which offers anti-ageing benefits. Broccoli is jam-packed with vitamin C which fights free radicals that tend to speed up the ageing process. Vitamin C also helps you to produce collagen, which improves the elasticity of your skin and banishes wrinkles.

It can be beneficial for your hair health: According to studies, broccoli is packed with vitamins A and C that produce sebum – a natural scalp oil which keeps your hair conditioned.

It can help you deal with hair fall: It is abundant in vitamin C which can help you to eliminate free radicals and can help you to make your hair thicker. It is rich in vitamin B which reduces stress and combats hair loss.