Dry, flaky, cracked, dull and itchy skin can give you a tough time during winter. It can snatch away your peace and spoil your appearance. If you have a dry skin, you will notice deep cracks which can bleed and can be embarrassing, your skin will itch all the time, It will appear rough and you will experience skin tightness while bathing. Following are the causes which can affect your skin and make it dry and dull. Beware! And take precautions to tackle dry skin during winter.

Long hot showers can lead to dry skin: During winter, people opt for long and hot showers to stay warm. But, taking a long bath or hot shower can damage your skin. Yes, you have heard it right! But, you should not do so because doing this can strip away all the moisture and protecting oils from your skin. Due to which, you will experience dry skin. Due to weather: During winter, the weather is extremely dry. Since the temperature and humidity levels go down, the weather can be horrible for your skin. So, make sure that you protect your skin properly. Using harsh soaps can cause dry skin: If you are using too many harsh chemical-based products and soaps during winter then you are doing it all wrong. Doing so can contribute to dry skin and can make you look dull. Moreover, it can also invite other skin issues like redness, burning of the skin and so on. So, be cautious while using these products during winter and visit your dermatologist before going for any over-the-counter products.

The takeaway message: You should make sure that you follow a good skincare routine during winter which can help you to keep your skin healthy. Get going right away and say hi to a supple skin this winter!