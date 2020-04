Summers are here and this increases your risk of skin-related problems like sunburn, premature ageing and more, which happens due to heat exposure. Everybody dreams of having a radiant skin but in summers this can be really difficult to manage. Often, in reaction to summer skin woes, you tend to overload your skin with a range of skin care products and remedies to fix the problems. This can have an adverse effect on your skin. Therefore, here we reveal a few summer skin care tips for you, which will help you tackle the harmful effects of this season.

Opt for light weight moisturizers

In winters, we follow a skin care routine that involves using rich moisturising products like cold creams, etc. This helps us fight dry skin. But, as the days turn warm, your skin may no longer be dry. Therefore, you must use products like light-weight moisturizers and foaming cleansers.

Go slow with skincare products

Changing seasons can have an adverse effect on your skin. This may send you running to the market to pick up different skin care products. This is not healthy at all. According to a study by the Northwestern University School of Medicine in Evanston, Illinois, around 5000 people suffered from adverse reactions due to use of skin care products from 2015 to 2016. This was due to the harmful chemical compositions, which reacted on people’s skin. Therefore, let your skin breathe and adapt to the changing weather naturally before you start with your skin care regime.

Sun protection is very important

You must keep your skin safe from the sun. The harsh rays of the sun can damage your skin in summers. The UVB rays of the sun can cause burns. Therefore, you must use sunscreens with around SPF 30-50. This will not only protect you from the heat but also slow down the ageing process.

Pay more attention to antioxidants

A high-grade antioxidant is a must-have during summers. Choose one with vitamin C or polyphenols. This will protect you from various forms of oxidative stress like pollution.

Keep a check on pigmentation

In summer, you may notice irregular pigmentation in your skin. This is nothing but sun-induced hyperpigmentation, which happens when your skin is trying to protect itself from damage. The result is annoying patches of discoloured skin, freckles or dark spots. So, no matter how well you are protecting your skin from sun, adding an anti-pigmentation serum in your routine is mandatory. Products with anti-pigmentation contain Arbutin and Kojic Acid, which help in fighting the above skin problems.

Exfoliate your skin

Summer can make your skin oily and sticky. Using retinoids like retinol can benefit your skin as they are great collagen inducers. They will not only exfoliate your skin but also help in repairing the damage caused by the heat and can even treat problems of irregular pigmentation.