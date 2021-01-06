Do you have dry skin? Here are things you should avoid doing this winter to have soft and supple skin.

Do you have dry skin? Does your skin feel parched throughout the year? For someone who has dry skin, it can be worse during the winter season. With winter comes flaky, patchy skin that needs a little more care. It usually happens due to lack of moisture in the skin. This happens because the winter air is dry, and it causes the skin to lose its moisture from the upper layer of the skin, which leads to dryness. Also Read - 5 must-have winter superfoods for glowing skin

Things To Avoid If You Have Dry Skin

So, you have to be extra careful during the winter. If you don’t want the winter season to be harsh on your skin, you need to avoid these things. Also Read - Kitchen ingredients that you must include in your winter skin care ritual

Stop Cleansing Your Skin Too Much

Yes, cleansing is important in any skincare routine, but too much of it can cause dry skin, especially for someone with dry skin. Make sure you look for a cleanser that is gentle and good for dry skin. Experts recommend cleaning your skin only twice a day, so avoid exposing your skin to too many chemicals. Also Read - 7 simple winter skincare rules to follow for the best skin going forward

Don’t Take Hot Showers

We know that nothing’s more relaxing than a hot shower in the winter season, but it’s not so good for your skin. Bathing in water that’s too hot for the body can strip your skin of its essential oils. So, the next time you hop in the shower, cleanse your skin with lukewarm water instead.

Stop Over-Exfoliating

It is vital to figure out how often you should exfoliate your skin depending on your skin type. Someone with dry skin might not be able to handle daily exfoliation. You should pay attention to how your skin reacts to exfoliation. It is recommended that people with dry skin should slough their skin only once or twice a week.

Do Not Skip Sun Protection

Dry skin or not – you should never skip sunscreen. It is year-round protection necessary for your skin. According to the Food and Drug Administration, you should wear on SPF of 15 or higher to avoid skin problems. Just select a mild sunscreen that causes your skin to dry out. Some sunscreens contain zinc oxide that constricts bodily tissues (makes your skin less oily) and leads to dry skin.

Avoid Drying Your Face Before Applying Moisturizer

Raise your hand if you tend to reach out for a towel to dry your face right after a shower. Well, you’re not alone – a lot of people tend to do that. But the American Academy of Dermatology recommends that the best time to moisturize your face is before you dry off. It can help lock in hydration, which is the most essential to get rid of dry skin.

Using Any Lotion Or Moisturizer You Can Find

While using a lotion or moisturizer regularly is important, especially if you have dry skin. But it is equally as important to grab one that suits your skin type. Also, the cream that worked for you in your 20s might not work so well in your 30s. Look for a moisturizer that contains ceramides that forms a barrier on your skin and prevents moisture loss.

You Don’t Drink Enough Water

This one should not come as a surprise. Not drinking enough water can deprive your skin of its essential nutrients and moisture, which causes the problem. Make sure you drink enough water and eat fruits and vegetables high in water content such as tomatoes, cucumber, oranges, pineapples, etc.