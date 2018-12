One of the first things we reach out for when winter sets in are the lip balms. Lips are the most sensitive part of your face and hence require special care when there is cold air all around. Winters are harsh on the skin and are harsher on the lips because lips tend to lose moisture faster than the rest of the skin on your body. While moisturising with lip balms is great and a must, there are several other things you need to do in order to ensure your lips look plump, pink and healthy enough to make your pout-ready for your next selfie!

First, you have got to stop biting the dry, dead skin off your lips! This can cause bleeding and painful injuries. Another thing, stop licking your lips! Licking your lips is not going to moisturise them. It can make them drier. Make sure to clean your lips first by splashing some water. Every once in a while, you will need to exfoliate your lips. Yes, lips need exfoliation too. Since lips have super sensitive skin, you have got to make sure not to use very abrasive scrubs on them. Use gentle scrubs very lightly on your lips to remove dead skin. Another trick is to use your toothbrush to brush the dead cells off your lips. You don’t have to invest in a separate toothbrush. After brushing your teeth, just use the same brush to brush your lips. That will exfoliate the lips. Be gentle while doing so. Once that is done, wash your lips with some warm water. Pat dry and then apply a lip balm or facial oil. You could also use ghee, malai, aloe vera gel or other natural remedies for dry lips.

Do this procedure every day and see what a difference it makes!