Curd acts as a natural probiotic and will instantly soothe your stomach and prevent acidity to an extent. © Shutterstock

Rough hair and blemished skin can lead to sleepless nights. To get rid of them, all you need to do is get some yoghurt. Conveniently available in the market, yoghurt can be made at home as well. Just let the milk ferment overnight and you will have good home-made curd in the morning. Good bacteria in yoghurt provides calcium and protein.

This food is widely known to enhance gut bacteria and help in digestion. But its benefits are much more than this. In fact, yoghurt serves many purposes in our daily lives. From providing nutrition to strengthening your immune system, and providing protection against osteoporosis, yoghurt does it all for you. You can consume it daily if you want to protect your heart and want to lose weight effectively.

Even if you are looking for a perfect natural beauty product, yoghurt is what you need to have in your fridge. Read further to know how it actually helps in enhancing your beauty.

Reduces hair fall

One of the reasons behind excessive hair fall is deficiency of proper nutrition to the hair follicles. If this is the reason behind your hair fall too, go for yoghurt. It has vitamin B5 and D and this nourishes your hair.

Rx: Mix some fenugreek seeds in curd and apply the mixture on your scalp. After that brush your hair. Let it stay for an hour and then rinse with cold water.

Treats dandruff

One of the most common hair problems is dandruff. The main reason behind this issue is fungus. And, yoghurt actually helps you fight fungus with its anti-fungal properties, says a research conducted at the National Institutes of Health.

Rx: To use yoghurt for this purpose, you can add turmeric in it and apply directly on your scalp. Massage a bit and then leave it for 20 minutes. After that, rinse with a mild shampoo and cold water.

Reduces dark circles

Usually, dark circles occur after sleepless nights. Next time it happens to you, you know what to do. The anti-inflammatory properties of yoghurt can reduce puffiness below your eyes. And the lactic acid present in it can reduce the dark circles.

Rx: All you need is yoghurt and cotton balls. Dip the balls in the yoghurt and dab it under your eyes. Leave it there for around 10 minutes and then rinse.

Provides relief from sunburn

Exposure to UV rays is what causes sunburn. Damaging the skin, the sunrays can cause redness and even blisters. Being rich in zinc and having anti-inflammatory properties, yoghurt can help cool down the affected area.

Rx: Directly apply yoghurt on the affected area and see the result.

Conditions hair

Having moisturising properties, yoghurt can actually help repair dry and damaged hair. It can condition your hair and make it manageable.

Rx: Mix yoghurt, aloe vera gel and coconut oil. Apply this hair pack to your hair strands. After leaving it there for an hour, rinse using a mild shampoo.