Garlic has been used since ancient times to treat many health conditions. This is a common ingredient in many Indian and Chinese traditional medicine. It contains anti-viral, antibiotic, anti-fungal, germicide and antiseptic properties that can help you deal with a diverse range of health disorders. It is also used to flavor food and many countries across the world make use of this to spice up their dishes. This food has so many health benefits that people often overlook the beauty benefits or it just pales in comparison to its other benefits. But this is not to say that the beauty benefits of garlic are insignificant. Rather, these are very potent benefits and you can use this food to enhance your beauty effectively. The main reason why this food is beneficial for beauty purposes is because it is packed with antioxidants. Also Read - 5 best anti-ageing supplements hiding in your kitchen

Here, we reveal a few beauty benefits of the humble garlic. Also Read - Protein-rich foods that will keep your skin glowing even during sultry summer days

It helps you fight acne

Garlic has amazing anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, which helps kill bacteria. This makes it very useful when it comes to fighting blemishes and acne. It is also a rich source of antioxidants. Just take a piece of freshly sliced garlic and rub it on the affected part. You can also crush the garlic and apply it on your skin. Wash off after a few minutes with water and soap. It will make your skin clean and clear. It will also repair damaged skin and prevent further outbreaks. After a few days of doing this, you will amazed by your radiant and blemish-free skin. Also Read - 5 best natural solutions to keep your nails beautiful and shiny

It can prevent hair loss

Garlic contains allicin. This is a sulfur compound that also used in many hair loss products. Moreover, this food improves blood circulation and thereby hair health. Crush some garlic cloves and mix it with any essential oil of your choice. Apply the paste on the scalp and massage it in. Wash off after about 30 minutes with lukewarm water and a gentle shampoo. You will be rewarded with not only strong hair roots but also shining tresses.

It can fade away fine lines and wrinkles

This is a rich source of natural antioxidants. The polyphenols in garlic protect your skin from the damages that are caused by free radical. The sulphur in it boosts collagen production and helps fade away fine lines and wrinkles. It makes the skin soft and supple and improves skin elasticity. You can crush a few garlic cloves and add to your face mask or cream. It will help you look younger for a longer time. Even eating this food daily will give you a youthful appearance.

It prevents blackheads

Blackheads is a common problem faced by many people. These blackheads appear on the face mainly because of excessive oil secretion. Since garlic contains skin-protective polyphenols, it can effectively controls the oil secretion. Just crush some garlic cloves and mix it with some tomato pulp. Apply the paste to the affected area and let it be for some time. Wash off with cold water after about 15 minutes. This will effectively seal your pores, remove blackheads and also add a glow to your skin.