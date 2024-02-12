Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Promotions: Kriti Sanon's Nighttime Routine Comprises...'

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
It is not easy being an actor, especially when there are long days of shoot and longer schedules while promoting movies. Kriti Sanon understands it all too well. The star of the recently-released film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', co-starring Shahid Kapoor, posted a video on Instagram, in which she showed her nighttime skincare routine and what all products she uses to ensure her skin is hydrated, fresh and flawless at all times.
"I have been feeling really exhausted," she began, adding that promotions are the most hectic part of her job. The actor confessed that she is "sleep deprived" and has "tired skin". Unlike the character she plays in the film (SIFRA, a robot, who is ever-charged and ever-ready), Sanon said when she is tired, it shows on her face -- something that happens to all of us.
She went on to share with her followers the things she does at night, after a long and hectic day, to give her skin a "little extra love".
The main product of her skincare routine is a retinal serum. Retinoids, she explained, are derivatives of vitamin A that are "amazing for your skin". "They boost collagen, enhance elasticity, improve your skin texture, and reduce fine lines and wrinkles." Sanon said it is one ingredient that you must include in your nighttime skincare routine if you are 20 years and above.
It is important to hit the bed after removing every trace of makeup from your face. Otherwise, you may get acne. Sanon began her routine by double cleansing. "Always wash your hands before you start your skincare routine," she advised. She first used a cleansing oil -- giving herself a gentle massage -- followed by a hydrating cleanser.
"When you are applying retinal, make sure that your skin is absolutely dry," said the actor. While applying it, Sanon avoided the under-eye skin, as it is too thin and sensitive for retinal application. She proceeded to apply a barrier care cream evenly on her face and neck.
She ended her routine with a lip balm, which is a must to avoid chapping of lips.
